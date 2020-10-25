The Top Twenty Five
The Associated Press
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Clemson (52) 6-0 1539 1
2. Alabama (10) 5-0 1494 2
3. Ohio St. 1-0 1402 5
4. Notre Dame 5-0 1353 3
5. Georgia 3-1 1292 4
6. Oklahoma St. 4-0 1201 6
7. Cincinnati 4-0 1100 9
8. Texas A&M 3-1 1094 7
9. Wisconsin 1-0 950 14
10. Florida 2-1 933 10
11. BYU 6-0 906 12
12. Miami 5-1 888 11
13. Michigan 1-0 839 18
14. Oregon 0-0 784 13
15. North Carolina 4-1 758 14
16. Kansas St. 4-1 562 20
17. Indiana 1-0 466 -
18. Penn St. 0-1 443 8
19. Marshall 5-0 379 22
20. Coastal Carolina 5-0 282 25
21. Southern Cal 0-0 243 24
22. SMU 5-1 208 16
23. Iowa St. 3-2 205 17
24. Oklahoma 3-2 155 -
25. Boise St. 1-0 113 -
Others receiving votes: Memphis 105, Liberty 85, Tulsa 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, Army 44, Auburn 41, Minnesota 40, Utah 36, Northwestern 20, Washington 15, Arkansas 15, Purdue 8, Arizona St. 7, Appalachian St. 6, California 4, Boston College 2, Texas 2, San Diego St. 1.
---
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 25, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Clemson (52) 6-0 1540 1
2. Alabama (8) 5-0 1493 2
3. Ohio State (2) 1-0 1374 5
4. Notre Dame 5-0 1368 3
5. Georgia 3-1 1293 4
6. Oklahoma State 4-0 1209 6
7. Cincinnati 4-0 1058 10
8. Texas A&M 3-1 1055 9
9. Florida 2-1 1010 8
10. Brigham Young 6-0 941 11
11. Wisconsin 1-0 928 14
12. Miami 5-1 911 11
13. North Carolina 4-1 796 13
14. Michigan 1-0 789 17
15. Oregon 0-0 674 15
16. Kansas State 4-1 592 19
17. Penn State 0-1 413 7
18. Marshall 5-0 309 25
19. Indiana 1-0 302 NR
20. Southern Cal 0-0 271 23
21. Coastal Carolina 5-0 268 24
22. Iowa State 3-2 215 18
23. SMU 5-1 192 16
24. Oklahoma 3-2 138 NR
25. Army 6-1 130 NR
Dropped out: No. 20 Virginia Tech (3-2); No. 21 Minnesota (0-1); No. 22 North Carolina State (4-2).
Others receiving votes: Auburn (3-2) 118; Liberty (6-0) 112; Memphis (3-1) 88; Boise State (1-0) 79; Minnesota (0-1) 67; Louisiana-Lafayette (4-1) 62; Utah (0-0) 45; LSU (2-2) 37; Boston College (4-2) 28; Purdue (1-0) 26; Missouri (2-2) 25; Northwestern (1-0) 24; Virginia Tech (3-2) 22; North Carolina State (4-2) 20; Tulsa (2-1) 18; Texas (3-2) 18; Arkansas (2-2) 17; Appalachian State (3-1) 16; Central Florida (3-2) 13; Arizona State (0-0) 10; California (0-0) 8; West Virginia (3-2) 6; Tennessee (2-3) 6; Iowa (0-1) 6; Wake Forest (3-2) 5; Stanford (0-0) 3; Houston (2-1) 2.