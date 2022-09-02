FILE - Alabama's James Burnip warms up before the College Football Playoff championship football game against Georgia on Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. The university presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff are scheduled to meet Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, to discuss expanding the four-team format, re-opening the possibility that a new model for crowning a champion could be implemented as soon as the 2024 season. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)