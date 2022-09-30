No. 18 Oklahoma (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) at TCU (3-0, 0-0)
When: 11 a.m. Saturday (TV: ABC)
Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth.
Line: Oklahoma by 6½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: Oklahoma leads 17-5
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Oklahoma looks to bounce back from a home loss in its Big 12 opener, and TCU plays its first conference game for coach Sonny Dykes. The Sooners have posted back-to-back losses in the regular season only once since 1999. That was two years ago with another home loss to Kansas State — the team that just beat them for the third time in four years — was followed by a loss at Iowa State. Oklahoma has won 10 of 11 over the Horned Frogs since they joined the Big 12 in 2012. TCU wrapped up an undefeated non-conference schedule with a win at SMU, where Dykes coached the previous four seasons.
KEY MATCHUP
Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel and WR Marvin Mims vs. TCU defense. Gabriel has thrown for 272 yards per game and is tied for the Big 12 lead with 11 passing TDs. Mims has 18 catches for 397 yards and three TDs, and ranks third in the Big 12 with 99.3 yards per game. Only Oklahoma (two) has given up fewer TD passing than TCU’s four. The Frogs have four of the league’s top 10 players in passes defended.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Oklahoma: Linebackers Danny Stutsman (8.75 tackles per game) and David Ugwoegbu (8.5), and safety Billy Boone (8.25) rank second through fourth in the Big 12 for tackles.
TCU: Junior running back Kendre Miller, of Mount Enterprise, ranks first nationally among active Power Five running backs averaging 7.21 yards rushing per carry. He is ahead of the 6.97 of Zach Evans, now at Mississippi after transferring from TCU.
FACTS & FIGURES
Max Duggan returned to being TCU’s starting quarterback after Chandler Morris was hurt in the opener. Duggan leads the nation in passing efficiency and is third completing 77% of his passes (47 of 61). He has thrown for 695 yards with eight TDs and no interceptions. ... The Sooners have won 29 of their last 33 true road games. ... Dykes is the first TCU coach to win his first three games since Francis Schmidt in 1929. Dykes is the school’s 12th full-time coach since Schmidt.
———
No. 9 Oklahoma State (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) at No. 16 Baylor (3-1, 1-0)
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday (TV: FOX)
Where: McLane Stadium, Waco.
Line: Baylor by 1½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: Oklahoma State leads 22-19.
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
A rematch of the Big 12 championship game last December, when Baylor safety Jairon McVea knocked running back Dezmon Jackson out of bounds just short of the end zone on a desperate, fourth-down dive in the final seconds. That gave the Bears a 21-16 victory and denied the Cowboys their first Big 12 title since 2011. Both of those players were seniors. Oklahoma State won the regular-season meeting last October. The Cowboys are coming off an open date, while Baylor began league play with a 31-24 win at Iowa State.
KEY MATCHUP
Baylor offensive line vs. Oklahoma State defensive line. Both groups are among the most experienced in the nation. The Bears returned five returning starters, including All-Big 12 left tackle Connor Galvin. The front four on the Cowboys defense has 113 FBS starts combined and all are in graduate school. Their average age is 24 years and two months.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Oklahoma State: In four games since that title-game loss to Baylor, Cowboys dual-threat senior quarterback Spencer Sanders has thrown for 1,287 yards, run for 235 and accounted for 17 TDs (14 passing, three rushing).
Baylor: QB Blake Shapen was filling in for injured starter Gerry Bohanon when he completed his first 17 passes and threw three touchdowns in the Big 12 title game. Shapen won the job in the spring and Bohanon transferred to USF. Shapen is 69-of-100 passing for 773 yards and seven TDs with one interception this season.
FACTS & FIGURES
Oklahoma State is the Big 12’s top scoring team at 51.7 points per game, with more than 30 points in nine of its last 14 games. Baylor has held 18 consecutive opponents to 30 points or less — only one of them reached 30. ... Baylor has won nine consecutive home games since a 42-3 loss to Oklahoma State in the 2020 regular-season finale. ... Bears freshman RB Richard Reese has six rushing TDs, five of those coming in the first two home games. ... There have been 13 different players who have scored TDs for the Cowboys.
———
West Virginia (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) at Texas (2-2, 0-1)
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday (TV: FS1)
Where: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin.
Line: Texas by 9½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook
Series: West Virginia leads 6-5
WHAT’S AT STAKE
Both teams will be desperate to avoid an 0-2 start in a Big 12 that looks wide open. A loss would raise the temperature under both Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and West Virginia’s Neal Brown. Of the two, the Mountaineers look like the team on the rise behind a tough run game and maturing defense.
KEY MATCHUP
West Virginia DT Dante Stills and NG Jordan Jefferson against the interior of the Texas offensive line. The Mountaineers’ ability to control the Texas run game and also push the pocket and disrupt passing situations could keep the Longhorns’ offense unsettled all night.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
West Virginia: RB CJ Donaldson. The 240-pound freshman has three 100-yard rushing efforts in four games. Not bad for a player who came to college as a tight end.
Texas: All eyes are still on QBs Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers. Card has fought through an ankle injury to start the last two games and has been solid. But the big-armed Ewers may be ready to return after suffering a clavicle injury against Alabama. Ewers’ deep passing threat would allow Texas to open up the playbook.
FACTS & FIGURES
West Virginia’s defense has allowed just one touchdown over the last two games ... Texas gave up six fourth-down conversions last week against Texas Tech. The Mountaineers are 9 of 10 on fourth down this season ... Texas running back Bijan Robinson has been carrying a football to class this week after his overtime fumble set up Texas Tech’s winning field goal.
———
Texas Tech (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) at No. 25 Kansas State (3-1, 1-0)
When: 11 a.m. Saturday (TV/Streaming: ESPN+)
Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas.
Line: Kansas State by 7½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: Kansas State leads 13-9.
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Kansas State followed a stunning loss to Tulane with an equally surprising win over then-No. 6 Oklahoma last week in Norman, sending the Wildcats into the AP Top 25 for the first time this season. The challenge now is to climb the rankings by beating Texas Tech, something they have done six straight times. The Red Raiders are also trying to build on the momentum they gained by rallying from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Texas in overtime last week. The winner moves to 2-0 in the conference race and is in good position to challenge for the Big 12 title.
KEY MATCHUP
Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn, who leads the Big 12 in rushing at 117 yards per game, will be facing a Texas Tech defense that allowed Texas running back Bijan Robinson to run for 101 yards and two scores last week. Vaughn carried 25 times for 116 yards against Oklahoma last week, allowing Kansas State to control the time of possession.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Texas Tech: QB Donovan Smith is the Big 12’s leading passer with 1,117 yards and nine touchdowns this season, and he’s coming off arguably his best game of the season against the Longhorns. He was 38 of 56 for 331 yards and two touchdowns without an interception while adding 15 carries for 42 yards and another score. Smith will be facing a Kansas State pass defense that allowed Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel to throw for 330 yards and four TDs last week.
Kansas State: QB Adrian Martinez broke out of a three-game slump to begin his career in Manhattan with a game to remember against the Sooners. He threw for 234 yards and a touchdown without an interception, ran for 148 yards and four more scores, and had a 55-yard fourth-quarter run that helped the Wildcats clinch the win.
FACTS & FIGURES
Kansas State has won 10 of the last 11 in the series. Texas Tech has not won in Manhattan since 2008. ... The Red Raiders have not started 2-0 in league play since 2013, when they won their first four games. ... Texas Tech will be playing a ranked team for the fourth time in five games with wins over Houston and Texas and a loss to North Carolina State. The Red Raiders last faced four consecutive Top 25 teams in 2012, when they went 2-3 over a five-game stretch. ... Texas Tech converted six fourth downs against Texas, its most in a game since 2000. ... The Wildcats had 509 yards total offense against Oklahoma, their most since piling up 535 against Texas Tech in 2014. ... Vaughn has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in 14 of his last 19 games. ... Kansas State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah has seven forced fumbles in his career, two shy of tying the school record.
———
No. 17 Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) at Mississippi State (3-1, 1-1)
When: 3 p.m. Saturday, (TV: SEC Network)
Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Mississippi.
Line: Mississippi State by 3½, according to FanDuel.com Sportsbook.
Series record: Mississippi State leads 8-7.
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Texas A&M seeks a 2-0 start to conference play, while Mississippi State looks to even its league record with a second consecutive win over the Aggies.
KEY MATCHUP
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers vs. Texas A&M’s secondary. Rogers is coming off his second career six-touchdown game and leads the SEC in passing yards (346.5 per game) and 16 touchdowns. He passed for 408 yards and three TDs last year in College Station but faces the third-ranked SEC pass defense, which is yielding just 153.3 yards per game. Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson has been the most active, ranking second in the SEC with 38 tackles. Though A&M ranks in the lower half in sacks and interceptions, its 5.2 yards allowed per passing attempt is tied for the SEC lead.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Texas A&M: Junior running Devon Achane ran for a TD against Arkansas and has been an all-purpose scorer rushing, receiving and returning for the Aggies. He has scored a TD in every contest, and his four-game TD streak is the Aggies’ longest since Trayveon Williams scored in the final five games of the 2018 season. He’s also a kick return threat, ranking second nationally with 39.60 yards.
Mississippi State: Bulldogs receiver Caleb Ducking has multiple receiving touchdowns in two games this fall. His 21 receptions lead MSU and are tied for fourth in the SEC, while his team-best 258 yards receiving rank 10th. Ducking’s five TDs rank second in the SEC and seventh in FBS.
FACTS & FIGURES
Texas A&M will play without leading receiver Ainias Smith, who sustained a season-ending lower body injury against Arkansas. ... The Aggies have top-15 wins over Miami (Fla.) and Arkansas since losing to Appalachian State. ... A&M is playing its first true road game and visits Alabama and South Carolina over the next three weeks. ... Sophomore defensive back Tyreek Chappell has four pass breakups, ranking fourth in the league. ... Bulldogs receiver Lideatrick Griffin ranks fifth in FBS kick returns with 33.5 yards. ... RB Jo’quavious Marks and WR Jaden Walley have receiving streaks of 27 and 26 games, respectively. ... MSU is tied for 32nd nationally in FBS defense (319.2 yards per game), four spots higher than Texas A&M (330.0).
———
No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1 SEC)
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, TV: CBS)
Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas
Line: Alabama by 17½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: Alabama leads 24-8.
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Arkansas’s 42-35 loss in Tuscaloosa last year marked the first time in seven meetings that the Razorbacks played Alabama within a touchdown. The Hogs were in the game until Alabama recovered an onside kick with a minute left. Now they’re out to finish the job and beat the Tide for the first time since 2006. Alabama escaped with a one-point win over Texas in its first road game and has won its other three at home by no fewer than 52 points.
KEY MATCHUP
Alabama QB Bryce Young vs. Arkansas secondary. Young passed for a single-game school-record 559 yards with five touchdowns in last year’s game. The Razorbacks are the sixth-worst team against the pass in the Bowl Subdivision this season, giving up 302.5 yards per game.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Alabama: Young has shown he can do it all this season. In addition to his passing success, he has 16 rushes for 150 yards.
Arkansas: LB Drew Sanders transferred to Arkansas from Alabama in the offseason. He leads the Razorbacks in tackles for loss (6.5), sacks (5.5) and forced fumbles (2) through four games. He also ranks second in total tackles with 31 (team-high 16 solo).
FACTS & FIGURES
Arkansas has lost its last 15 games against Alabama. ... Alabama coach Nick Saban’s 25 road wins against teams in the AP Top 25 ranks third all-time. ... Saban is 14-1 in SEC road openers since he became Alabama’s coach in 2007. ... Four of Young’s five true road starts have been decided by three or fewer points. ... Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson is one of only three FBS quarterbacks to have 900-plus passing yards and 200-plus rushing yards.