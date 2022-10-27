No. 7 TCU (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) at West Virginia (3-4, 1-3)
When: 11 a.m. Saturday (TV: ESPN)
Where: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia.
Line: TCU by 7 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: West Virginia leads 7-4.
WHAT'S AT STAKE
Two teams that entered the Big 12 in 2012 are going in opposite directions. TCU is alone in first place under new coach Sonny Dykes and is coming off wins over four straight ranked opponents, including a 38-28 victory over No. 22 Kansas State last week. West Virginia, which struggled mightily in a loss at Texas Tech, is stuck near the bottom of the standings, hoping to make a comeback in the second half of the season under embattled fourth-year coach Neal Brown.
KEY MATCHUP
TCU RB Kendre Miller (of Mount Enterprise) against West Virginia's defense. Miller is coming off a season-high 153 rushing yards against Kansas State and his 731 yards this season are a career best. He's surpassed 100 yards in four of his last five games and has rushing TDs in all seven games. West Virginia has allowed two 100-yard performers this season, including 107 yards last week by Tahj Brooks of Texas Tech.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
TCU QB Max Duggan is 0-3 against West Virginia. He's completed under 50% of his pass attempts against the Mountaineers with one TD touchdown and five interceptions. But West Virginia's defense has allowed 15 TD passes along with 33.7 points per game, both last in the Big 12. And Duggan has been spectacular with 19 touchdown passes and only one interception this season.
West Virginia's CJ Donaldson was the only running back the Mountaineers used in the second half last week after injuries to Tony Mathis and Justin Johnson. Donaldson, a 240-pound freshman, is averaging 6.2 yards per carry but was limited to 33 yards against Texas Tech after emerging from the concussion protocol. Mathis will miss Saturday's game while Johnson is day-to-day.
FACTS & FIGURES
West Virginia has won four straight over TCU. ... The Mountaineers were held to a season-low 282 yards of offense against Texas Tech ... Dykes was an assistant coach under Hal Mumme at Kentucky in the late 1990s when Brown was a wide receiver for the Wildcats. ... In its last two games, TCU rallied from 18 points down to beat Kansas State and from 17 points behind to defeat No. 9 Oklahoma State. ... TCU is among six remaining unbeaten teams in the Bowl Subdivision. Four others will meet in the regular season: No. 2 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State, and top-ranked Georgia and No. 3 Tennessee.
---
Baylor (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) at Texas Tech (4-3, 2-2)
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday (TV: ESPN2)
Where: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock
Line: Texas Tech by 2 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: Baylor leads 40-39-1.
WHAT'S AT STAKE?
Defending Big 12 champion Baylor and Texas Tech both ended two-game losing streaks in conference play last weekend. After playing the Red Raiders and then Oklahoma on the road, the Bears finish their regular season against three of the four teams currently ahead of them in the Big 12 standings. The last three games between Baylor and Texas Tech have been decided by a combined seven points.
KEY MATCHUP
The Texas Tech passing game vs. Baylor's defense. Behren Morton, the third starting QB this season for the Red Raiders, threw for more than 300 yards in each of his first two career starts, both against Big 12 opponents. Tech is third nationally with 363.3 yards passing per game, even with the changes at quarterback. The Bears have allowed 233 yards passing per game, and nine passing TDs — only Tech (eight) has given up fewer this season. But opponents have completed nearly 62% of their pass attempts against Baylor.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Baylor: True freshman Richard Reese is second among NCAA freshmen with 643 yards rushing and nine TDs. His fifth in the Big 12 with 91.9 yards rushing per game.
Texas Tech: WR Xavier White is averaging 8.3 catches and 107 yards receiving over the past three games. His 31 catches overall matches Myles Price for the team lead. White is back at receiver, like he was as a freshman in 2019, after being a running back the past two seasons.
FACTS & FIGURES
First-year Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire was a Baylor assistant for most of the past five seasons, before taking the Red Raiders job last November. He first worked with Matt Rhule in Waco, then stayed when Dave Aranda got the job after the 2019 season. ... The Bears have lost their last 10 games on the Tech campus, where the Red Raiders are 4-0 this year. ... Baylor held the ball for a program-record 40 of the 60 minutes against Kansas last week. ... Texas Tech is the only school since 2013 to twice convert six fourth-down attempts in the same game. The Red Raiders lead FBS with 20 fourth-down conversions (on 32 tries). Baylor is tied for second with 16.
---
No. 15 Mississippi (7-1, 3-1 SEC) at Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3)
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday (TV: SEC Network)
Where: Kyle Field, College Station
Line: Mississippi by 1 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: Texas A&M leads 9-4.
WHAT'S AT STAKE?
Embattled coach Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M return home for the first time in six weeks hoping to halt a three-game losing streak. A team formerly ranked No. 6 desperately wants to stop the bleeding. The Rebels are coming off their first loss at LSU and facing an uphill battle in the SEC West now. Ole Miss is also trying to shore up its defense. The Aggies have won three of the past four meetings.
KEY MATCHUP
The Texas A&M defense against the nation's No. 3 rushing offense, led by freshman Quinshon Judkins. Ole Miss is averaging 252 yards on the ground and leads the nation with 26 rushing touchdowns. The Aggies rank just 102th in stopping the run, allowing an average of 179.3 yards per game. Rebels coach Lane Kiffin has said he plans to limit the designed runs for QB Jaxson Dart and tailbacks Zach Evans and Ulysses Bentley have both been nursing injuries.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Mississippi: Judkins is the nation's top freshman runner, leading the way in both rushing touchdowns (12) and yards (831). His five games with multiple touchdown runs matches the Ole Miss single-season record despite only starting his first game last week against LSU.
Texas A&M: RB Devon Achane is the only Power Five player with rushing, receiving and kick return touchdowns this season. Achane's 156.1 all-purpose yards per game leads the SEC and ranks fifth nationally.
FACTS & FIGURES
The Rebels are the only FBS team with more than 3,500 total yards and 2,000 rushing yards. ... The Aggies have held their own in three games against teams ranked in the Top 15 at the time. They beat then-No. 13 Miami 17-9 and then-No. 10 Arkansas 23-21 while taking then-No. 1 Alabama down to the final play in a 24-20 loss. ... The two teams will be meeting only for the 14th time though the first came in 1911. ... Ole Miss leads all FBS teams with 56 explosive plays of 20 yards or more this season. ... The Rebels defense allowed an average of 264.3 yards a game through the first three games and 448 the last three.
---
No. 9 Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) at No. 22 Kansas State (5-2, 3-1)
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday (TV: FOX)
Where: Bill Synder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas.
Line: Oklahoma State by 1 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: Oklahoma State leads 42-26.
WHAT'S AT STAKE?
The winner keeps pace behind No. 7 TCU, which has beaten both the Cowboys and Wildcats in consecutive weeks, for the second-place spot in the Big 12. If the season ended next week, that would get the winner into the conference championship game with another shot at the Horned Frogs. The loser would face an uphill climb to get to Dallas because it would drop the head-to-head tiebreaker along with falling a game behind in the conference race.
KEY MATCHUP
Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders against the Kansas State pass defense, which allowed the Horned Frogs' Max Duggan to throw for 280 yards and three scores last week. Sanders was 34 of 57 for 391 yards with a couple of touchdown tosses and an interception in last week's come-from-behind 41-34 victory over Texas.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Oklahoma State: WR Bryson Green had five catches for 133 yards and a score against the Longhorns, including the go-ahead 41-yarder with 3:09 left in the game. He has 21 catches for 417 yards and five TDs on the season.
Kansas State: Whoever is playing QB. Adrian Martinez barely played against TCU before leaving with an injury, and his status remained up in the air this week. Will Howard played most of the way against the Horned Frogs and would probably start in Martinez's place, though he also left briefly at TCU with a shoulder injury. Jake Rubley is the No. 3 option.
FACTS & FIGURES
Oklahoma State has won three straight in the series. ... The Cowboys are No. 1 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in fewest penalties with 27 through seven games. ... Oklahoma State is third nationally in scoring at 44.7 points per game. ... Sanders leads the Big 12 with 2,030 yards passing. He has 15 TD passes against four interceptions. ... The Cowboys defense is allowing 25.5% of third down conversions, the fourth-best mark in the FBS. ... Cowboys FS Jason Taylor II leads the Big 12 in solo tackles (42) and interceptions (3). ... The Wildcats have a Big 12-best nine interceptions. ... Martinez and Deuce Vaughn have combined to run for 1,309 yards, making them the leading QB-RB duo in major college football. ... Kansas State is 11th nationally with 232.1 yards rushing per game.
---
Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) at Iowa State (3-4, 0-4)
When: 11 a.m. Saturday (TV: FS1)
Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa.
Line: Oklahoma by 1 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: Oklahoma leads 78-7-2.
WHAT'S AT STAKE?
No one would have imagined these teams would be a combined 1-7 in Big 12 play when they meet. The Sooners are looking to establish momentum after ending their first three-game losing streak since 1998 with a 52-42 home win over Kansas. Iowa State is looking for something positive after losing its four Big 12 games by a combined 14 points.
KEY MATCHUP
Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel vs. Iowa State secondary. Gabriel is the Big 12's second-leading passer with 13 touchdowns against one interception and appears fully recovered from the concussion that kept him out of the loss to Texas. He threw for a season-high 403 yards against Kansas. The Cyclones are allowing fewer than 200 yards per game through the air but have not faced a passer the caliber of Gabriel.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Oklahoma: RB Eric Gray leads the nation with his 7.2 yards per carry and is fourth in the Big 12 at 99.3 per game. He's coming off a 176-yard game against Kansas.
Iowa State: QB Hunter Dekkers looks ready to match fellow left-hander Gabriel if this turns into a scoring contest. Dekkers threw for a career-high 329 yards against Texas and is completing nearly 68% of his passes for the season.
FACTS & FIGURES
Each of the last three meetings have been decided by seven points or less, with Oklahoma winning two. ... This marks the first time since 1999 that OU won't be ranked when playing Iowa State. ... OU has scored at least 30 points in 37 of its last 39 true road games. ... The ISU defense is allowing 4.9 points and 115.4 yards in second halves. ... Cyclones and 2004 Purdue are the only teams since 1980 to have four straight conference losses by a combined 14 points or less.