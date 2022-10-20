No. 21 Cincinnati takes 5-game winning streak into SMU
No. 21 Cincinnati (5-1, 2-0) at SMU (3-3, 1-1), Saturday, noon ET (FS1)
Line: Cincinnati by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: Cincinnati leads 5-1.
WHAT'S AT STAKE
Cincinnati has a five-game winning streak since opening the season with a loss at Arkansas that pretty much eliminated any chance to get to a second straight College Football Playoff. But the Bearcats, coming off an open date, are still in pursuit of their third American Athletic Conference title before departing for the Big 12 next season. The Bearcats have won their last 18 AAC games, including the last conference championship games. SMU is coming off a 40-34 win over Navy that ended a three-game losing streak.
KEY MATCHUP
SMU QB Tanner Mordecai vs. the Cincinnati defense. Mordecai threw for 336 yards in the win over Navy to match the school record with his 12th career 300-yard game. He is the league's top passer and third nationally with 336 yards per game, and he has 15 TDs. The Bearcats give up only 186 yards passing per game and are tied for second in the league with six interceptions. They also lead the league with 3.8 sacks per game.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
SMU: WR Rashee Rice ranks third nationally in receiving yards per game (126.8) and receptions per game (8.2).
Cincinnati: LB Ivan Pace leads the American with 10.3 tackles per game. His 12 1/2 tackles for loss and five sacks are also league highs. His TFLs are the most nationally.
FACTS & FIGURES
Bearcats coach Luke Fickell is going for his 54th career win, which would break a tie with Rick Minter for the most in school history. ... Cincinnati RB Charles McClelland had a career-best 179 yards rushing and two TDs against USF, including the go-ahead 35-yard score in the fourth quarter of the 28-24 win. ... The Mustangs have had at least 500 yards of offense in 13 of their last 26 games. ... Cincinnati leads the nation with 9.7 tackles for loss per game and four defensive touchdowns. ... SMU has won 16 of its last 19 home games.
No. 11 Oklahoma St., No. 20 Texas try to stay in Big 12 race
No. 20 Texas (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) at No. 11 Oklahoma State (5-1, 2-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
Line: Texas by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: Texas leads 26-10.
WHAT'S AT STAKE?
Oklahoma State and Texas are trying to remain in the hunt for a spot in the Big 12 title game. TCU and Kansas State are unbeaten in league play, so a second league loss could be costly for either team. Texas has won three straight and wants to keep its momentum going. The Longhorns' losses are by a point to Alabama and in overtime to Texas Tech. Oklahoma State is coming off a double-overtime loss to TCU and wants to bounce back.
KEY MATCHUP
Texas QB Quinn Ewers vs. Oklahoma State pass rush. Ewers threw three touchdown passes to rally the Longhorns past Iowa State last week. He has nine touchdown passes and just two interceptions this season. But the freshman faces an Oklahoma State pass rush that leads the conference with 2.83 sacks per game.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Texas: RB Bijan Robinson. He leads Big 12 players with 111.4 yards rushing per game and could take pressure off Ewers. He ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns in last year's meeting with the Cowboys.
Oklahoma State: QB Spencer Sanders. The dual threat averages 324.7 yards of total offense per game, but he has completed under 50% of his passes in each of his last two games. But even if he struggles to pass, he has 309 yards and eight touchdowns rushing this season.
FACTS & FIGURES
Texas is 9-3 all time in games at Oklahoma State. ... Oklahoma State defeated Texas 32-24 on the road last season. ... Oklahoma State's Braydon Johnson averages nearly 20 yards per catch. ... Oklahoma State ranks fourth nationally with 45.3 points per game. ... Texas LB Jaylan Ford leads the conference with 9.4 tackles per game. Oklahoma State LB Mason Cobb is second with 9.0. ... In 19 career games, Texas WR Xavier Worthy's 18 career touchdown catches already rank fifth in school history ... Texas RB Keilan Robinson has blocked a punt and returned another one for a touchdown this season.
Big 12 co-leaders No. 8 TCU, No. 17 Kansas St. in prime time
No. 17 Kansas State (5-1, 3-0 Big 12) at No. 8 TCU (6-0, 3-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET. (FS1)
Line: TCU by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: Kansas State leads 8-7.
WHAT'S AT STAKE
The winner takes over sole possession of first place in the Big 12 standings. TCU has already won three consecutives games over ranked teams for the first time in school history, and the last two have been matchups of undefeated teams (Kansas and Oklahoma State). Kansas State is coming off an open date after its 10-9 win at Iowa State, its third win in a row since that unexpected loss to a Tulane team that this week moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time since 1998. The Wildcats have won three in a row over the Horned Frogs.
KEY MATCHUP
Kansas State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah vs. the TCU offensive line that has allowed only three sacks in three Big 12 games. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound true junior is tied for the national lead with 1.08 sacks per game (6 1/2 total). He had a career-high four sacks against the Horned Frogs last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Kansas State: Adrian Martinez and Deuce Vaughn are the only QB/RB combo in the country to both have more than 500 yards rushing. Martinez, the dual-threat quarterback, has 546 yards with nine rushing TDs, while Vaughn has 661 yards and three TDs.
TCU: Quentin Johnston followed up his career-best 14-catch, 206-yard performance against Kansas with eight catches for 180 yards against Oklahoma State last weekend. He had a TD catch in both games. Johnston led the Frogs with 634 yards receiving last season, and now has 500 midway through his junior season.
FACTS & FIGURES
TCU RB Kendre Miller has rushing TDs in all six games, and his seven-game streak overall is tied for the second-longest in school history behind LaDainian Tomlinson's 15 in a row from 1999-2000. ... The Kansas State defense has allowed only 16.7 points and 355 total yards per game, while also forcing nine interceptions. ... TCU is second nationally gaining 7.7 yards per play, while ranking third in scoring offense (45.8 points) and total offense (526 yards). ... This is the first time since the end of the 2012 season that TCU plays four consecutive Top 25 teams.
Kansas, Baylor both former T25 teams that have lost 2 in row
Kansas (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) at Baylor (3-3, 1-2), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN2)
Line: Baylor by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: Baylor leads 17-4.
WHAT'S AT STAKE?
Kansas and Baylor have both gone from being ranked in the AP Top 25 to losing their last two games. The Jayhawks were ranked for the first time since 2009 after starting 5-0 to match their win total of the past three seasons combined. They scored 73 points in their losses, 38-31 to undefeated TCU and 52-42 at Oklahoma, and are still fifth in the country with 7.27 yards per offensive snap. Baylor had a season-high 590 total yards (421 passing) in its 43-40 loss at West Virginia after losing to Oklahoma State on Oct. 1 to end their nine-game home winning streak. Kansas gave up 701 yards to the Sooners.
KEY MATCHUP
Running back Devin Neal, dual-threat quarterback Jason Bean and the Kansas rushing game against the Baylor defense. The Jayhawks, who are still piling up yards without injured quarterback Jalon Daniels, are third in the Big 12 averaging 208 yards rushing per game and have 18 touchdowns on the ground. The Bears are third in the league allowing only 116.8 yards rushing per game, but also gave up 163 yards to West Virginia's Tony Mathis in their last game.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Kansas: Senior safety Kenny Logan had 14 tackles, an interception and a tackle for loss against Oklahoma, becoming the first player in the country this season with such a line. His 53 tackles (32 solo, 21 assists) overall put him seventh in the Big 12 with 7.6 per game.
Baylor: WR/kick return Gavin Holmes. The sixth-year Bear had career highs with seven catches for 210 yards against West Virginia, and had his third touchdown catch in the past four games.
FACTS & FIGURES
Baylor has won its last 12 meetings over Kansas, and is 10-0 at home during the series. That includes 2002, when the Bears won 35-32 to end a 29-game conference losing streak that spanned five different seasons. ... Bean is the first Kansas QB since at least 2000 to throw for at least 250 yards and four touchdowns in back-to-back weeks. ... Bears linebacker Dillon Doyle has had consecutive 10-tackle games. ... Kansas leads the Big 12 and ranks sixth nationally by converting 53.8% (43 of 80) of its third downs.
West Virginia to Texas Tech for matchup of 3-3 Big 12 teams
West Virginia (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) at Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2), Saturday, 3 p.m. ET (FS1)
Line: Texas Tech by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: West Virginia leads 6-5.
WHAT'S AT STAKE?
West Virginia has finally found some momentum after starting the season 0-2. The Mountaineers have won three of their last four games. The Red Raiders had played five consecutive Top 25 teams, going 2-3 in that stretch before last week's open date. The homecoming game begins the second half of their schedule, when they play for their last six games at home.
KEY MATCHUP
Texas Tech QB Behren Morton against West Virginia's defense. The Mountaineers allowed 590 yards against Baylor last week but are getting some solid individual play. LB Jasir Cox had two fumble recoveries, returning one 65 yards for a touchdown. DL Dante Stills is on the verge of setting a school record for career tackles for loss. He shares the mark of 47 1/2 with linebacker Grant Wiley, who played from 2000-03. Morton threw for 379 yards against Oklahoma State.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
West Virginia: RB CJ Donaldson. The 240-pound true freshman sat out the 43-40 win over Baylor after entering the concussion protocol during a loss at Texas on Oct. 1. Donaldson, sixth in the Big 12 at 78 yards rushing per game, was back at practice this week. If Donaldson's playing time is limited, he has plenty of help: Tony Mathis ran for a career-high 163 yards with two touchdowns, and backup Justin Johnson had 48 yards against the Bears.
Texas Tech: DE Tyree Wilson. The 6-foot-6 edge rusher is second in the Big 12 with his six sacks to average one per game. His 1.5 tackles for loss per game (nine total) rank eighth nationally.
FACTS & FIGURES
First-year West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell returns to Lubbock, Texas, where he set numerous Bowl Subdivision records as the Red Raiders' quarterback from 2005-08. … Texas Tech ranks second among FBS teams with 365 yards passing per game, even while using three different staring quarterbacks this season. Donovan Smith and Morton are the only FBS teammates with 300-yard passing games. ... The Mountaineers have won three of the teams' five meetings in Lubbock. … West Virginia kicker Casey Legg is 8-for-8 on field goal tries.
Gamecocks go for 2nd straight SEC victory when Aggies visit
Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2 SEC) at South Carolina (4-2, 1-2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network)
Line: Texas A&M by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: Texas A&M leads 8-0.
WHAT'S AT STAKE?
South Carolina is looking to win back-to-back SEC games for the first time in coach Shane Beamer's two seasons. The Gamecocks also are seeking their first-ever win against Texas A&M. The Aggies are out to end their two-game SEC losing streak.
KEY MATCHUP
South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler vs. Texas A&M's pass defense. Rattler has been up and down but is still averaging 227 yards per game through the air. The Aggies are second in SEC pass defense, allowing only 175 yards per game.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Texas A&M: DB Demani Richardson has had three double-digit tackle games, including 12 in a 24-20 loss to then-No. 1 Alabama. He's ninth in the country with two forced fumbles.
South Carolina: RB MarShawn Lloyd is finally running like the highly regarded back he was expected to be when he arrived in 2020. After missing his first year with a knee injury, Lloyd is tied for second in the SEC with seven rushing touchdowns. He's run for more than 100 yards in two of his last three games.
FACTS & FIGURES
Both teams are coming off open dates. ... Texas A&M, as it typically does on road trips to South Carolina, will hold its traditional yell practice on the steps of the Statehouse on Friday night. ... The winner of this game receives the Bonham Trophy, an award named after Alamo fighter James Butler Bonham who was a South Carolina graduate. ... The Aggies have forced eight fumbles, which ranks ninth in the country. ... South Carolina has not won four straight games since 2017. ... Texas A&M is 28-4 when scoring first under coach Jimbo Fisher and 26-0 in that span when leading after the first quarter. ... The Gamecocks have scored at least 30 points in four of six games after reaching that total in just three of 13 games in 2021. ... Aggies TB Devon Archane is the only Power Five player this season to score as a runner, receiver and kick returner. ... South Carolina had only four sacks through its first five games before recording six at Kentucky.
No. 7 Ole Miss puts unbeaten mark to the test at upstart LSU
No. 7 Mississippi (7-0, 3-0 SEC) at LSU (5-2, 3-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
Line: LSU by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: LSU leads 64-41-4.
WHAT'S AT STAKE?
Ole Miss has an unbeaten record, top-10 ranking and SEC West Division lead to protect. LSU is on the cusp of returning to the AP Top 25 after winning at Florida last week and can stay in contention to win the SEC West by beating the Rebels.
KEY MATCHUP
The Ole Miss running game, averaging nearly 272 yards per contest, against LSU's formidable and experienced defensive front, which will have the crowd on its side and is allowing just less than 146 yards per game.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Mississippi: QB Jaxson Dart, a transfer from Southern Cal, has passed for 1,488 yards and 11 TDs and has rushed for 371 yards in his first season with the Rebels.
LSU: QB Jayden Daniels, a transfer from Arizona State, has accounted for 16 TDs (10 passing, 6 rushing). He's completed 69.2% of his passes for 1,564 yards with just one interception and also leads the Tigers in yards rushing with 403. Daniels needs one more touchdown rushing to tie the single season LSU record for QB scoring runs, set by Joe Burrow in 2018.
FACTS & FIGURES
Ole Miss running backs Quinshon Judkins(720 yards) and Zach Evans (605 yards) lead the Rebels ground game and are the only teammates in college football to both have run for more than 600 yards this season. ... The Rebels' 24 TDs rushing ties them for the most in the nation among Football Bowl Subdivision teams with Georgia and Michigan. ... Ole Miss' third-down conversion rate of 55.2% ranks first in the SEC and third nationally. ... LSU has a 42-24-1 record against Mississippi in Baton Rouge. ... The home team has won eight of the past 10 meetings. ... Malik Nabers leads LSU with 32 receptions for 418 yards and a TD, followed by Kayshon Boutte with 23 catches for 245 yards and one score. ... The Tigers' defense is allowing 21.3 points and 338 total yards per game. ... LSU DE BJ Ojulari has a team-high 4 1/2 tackles for loss and 3 1/2 sacks.
