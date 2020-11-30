SMU 91, Texas A&M-CC 54
DALLAS (AP) — Feron Hunt scored 19 points to lead five SMU players in double figures, two of them getting double-doubles, and the Mustangs beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 91-54 on Monday night.
Ethan Chargois had 12 points and 11 assists and Kendric Davis 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Mustangs (2-0). Emmanuel Bandoumel added a career-high 17 points and Charles Smith IV had 11.
Rasheed Browne had 8 points for the Islanders (1-2).
No. 14 North Carolina 78, UNLV 51
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Freshman RJ Davis scored 16 points and No. 14 North Carolina recovered from an ugly start to beat UNLV 78-51 on Monday night in the first round of the relocated Maui Invitational.
Garrison Brooks added 14 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career in the first half for the Tar Heels (2-0), who fell behind 13-0 and didn't score for the first 6 1/2 minutes. But UNC gradually closed the gap, then had a 28-4 run spanning halftime to build its own big lead on the way to a rout.
Senior reserve Andrew Platek had 11 points and hit a pair of first-half 3-pointers as UNC sputtered out of the tipoff.
Bryce Hamilton scored 15 points for the Runnin' Rebels (0-2), who went from hitting everything to missing everything as the Tar Heels took over. After that 5-for-5 start, UNLV made just 13 of 57 shots (22.8%) the rest of the way.