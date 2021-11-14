SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored a career-high 37 points and made it look easy as he sank 15 of 19 shots to lead top-ranked Gonzaga over No. 5 Texas 86-74 on Saturday.
"That's a great team win, man," said Timme, a leading candidate for player of the year. "That's a tough team."
Timme played nearly 38 minutes and added seven rebounds and three assists while carrying the bulk of the offensive load.
"I always have fun when I play," the junior forward said. "It's a joy to play this game." He added that "being able to be in a pressure situation is a privilege. We are grateful to play high-level games."
Coach Mark Few said Timme was "arguably the best player in college basketball."
"He played like it tonight," said Few, who returned to the sidelines Saturday after serving a three-game suspension for a DUI. He sat out two exhibition games and the season-opening win over Dixie State.
"He's an off-the-charts competitor" and brings a competitive swagger, Few said of Timme.
Rasir Bolton added 16 points for Gonzaga (2-0), which won a school-record 53rd consecutive home game. The Bulldogs' last home loss was in 2018.
Timmy Allen scored 18 points for Texas (1-1), which was trying to beat a top-ranked team for the first time in program history. Instead, the Longhorns fell to 0-12 against No. 1 teams.
"I wish we'd played better," Texas coach Chris Beard said. "It wasn't for lack of effort."
Texas fell behind early and was down 20 at halftime. The Longhorns outscored the Zags 47-39 in the second half, but it wasn't enough.
Beard noted that he had recruited Timme, a Texas native, while he was at Texas Tech.
"He's a load," Beard said. "A true 6-10, strong. He plays his angles really well."
Timme exceeded his previous high of 30 points. Anton Watson had 10 points for Gonzaga.
The Bulldogs started fast, as Timme had 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting less than five minutes into the game. Gonzaga shot 59% in the first half, while the Longhorns shot just 36% and made nine fewer field goals.
Texas chipped away at the deficit as Gonzaga's shooting cooled off in the second half. Allen had a pair of baskets during an 8-2 run that cut Gonzaga's lead to 60-49 with 10 minutes left.
A 3-pointer by Bolton and five straight points by Timme pushed Gonzaga's lead to 72-53 with 6:47 left. But Texas put together a 13-5 run, including consecutive 3-pointers by Allen and Marcus Carr, to cut Gonzaga's lead to 77-66.
Gonzaga scored the next seven points for an 84-66 lead with 2:36 left and the Longhorns could not come back.
The Longhorns are the highest-ranked opponent to visit the McCarthey Athletic Center since it opened in 2004. Gonzaga has a 237-15 all-time record in the building.
Beard said more top teams should schedule early-season games against each other. Gonzaga will play at Texas next year.
"The best teams in the country should play real road games," he said. "I'm looking forward to playing more."
South Dakota State 83, SFA 71
NACOGDOCHES (AP) — Noah Freidel had 25 points, hitting five 3-pointers, as South Dakota State beat Stephen F. Austin 83-71 on Sunday.
Baylor Scheierman had 14 points and 10 rebounds for South Dakota State (2-1). Matt Dentlinger added 10 points. Alex Arians had eight rebounds.
Gavin Kensmil had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (2-1). David Kachelries added 12 points and eight assists. Latrell Jossell had 12 points.
Texas A&M 86, Texas A&M-CC 65
COLLEGE STATION (AP) — Quenton Jackson scored 15 points, Wade Taylor added 14, nine coming on a trio of 3-pointers, leading a balanced Texas A&M to an 86-65 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday.
Five players reached double-figure scoring for the Aggies (3-0), with Tyrece Radford tossing in 11, Marcus Williams and Henry Coleman 10 each. Hassan Diarra pulled down a career-best six rebounds.
The Aggies hadn't had five players reach double figures since February of 2020. The Texas A&M bench contributed 47 points.
Myles Smith scored 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and Jalen Jackson added 13 points for the Islanders (1-1), who gave Texas A&M a battle through the first half, leading by as many as nine early and trailing just 38-34 at the half.
Six minutes into the second half, however, the Aggies wrested control of the game with an 11-2 run over the next three minutes. After an Andre Gordon free throw, Aaron Cash added a three-point play and blocked a shot that led to a Coleman dunk at the other end. Coleman was fouled and also made the free throw.
Another three-minute surge later in the half had Texas A&M up by 15 and the Aggies cruised from there, outscoring the Islanders 48-31 after halftime.