Texas 56, Oklahoma St. 46
Marcus Carr scored 12 points and Timmy Allen added 11 as No. 6 Texas bounced back from an embarrassing loss at home with a 56-46 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon in a Big 12 dustup in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Dillon Mitchell added a career-high 12 rebounds for the Longhorns (13-2, 2-1 Big 12), who prevailed despite shooting 31.5 percent from the field.
Texas was up by 10 points early in the second half before the Cowboys rallied to take a short-lived 44-43 lead on Caleb Asberry’s 3-pointer with 8:20 to play. The Longhorns immediately tied things on Allen’s free throw, then finished off Oklahoma State by scoring 12 of the game’s final 14 points as the Cowboys missed their last eight shots.
The Longhorns got defensive after allowing 116 points at home in a loss to Kansas State on Tuesday. Oklahoma State didn’t get half that total on Saturday.
The Cowboys (9-6, 1-2) were led by Kalib Boone’s 16 points and 10 rebounds. Oklahoma State shot just 30.4 percent from the field.
Iowa St. 69, TCU 67
Gabe Kalscheur’s 3-point shot with 1.3 seconds remaining lifted No. 25 Iowa State to a 69-67 victory over No. 17 TCU in Big 12 play on Saturday in Fort Worth.
Kalscheur’s game-winning shot from the left wing came after host TCU’s Mike Miles Jr. hit two free throws after being fouled while taking a 3-pointer to give the Horned Frogs a one-point lead with 23.2 seconds left.
Kalscheur, who missed his first five shots from beyond the arc, finished with 15 points, four assists and three rebounds for the Cyclones (12-2, 3-0 Big 12), who ended TCU’s 11-game winning streak. Tre King added 12 points for Iowa State.
Tamin Lipsey and Robert Jones each added 10 points and four rebounds for Iowa State, which won its fifth straight game. Jaren Holmes added 10 points and four assists for the Cyclones.
TCU (13-2, 2-1) was led by Miles, who had 18 points, and Damion Baugh, who added 17 points, a game-high seven rebounds and five assists.
After the Horned Frogs pulled to within 58-56 on Miles’ two free throws with 6:39 left, the Cyclones scored the next seven points to push the advantage to 65-56 with 4:43 to go.
The Horned Frogs cut the lead 66-65 on Baugh’s two free throws with 1:22 left before Lipsey fouled Miles while taking a 3-point shot. Miles missed the first free-throw attempt, but he made the next two for a 67-66 lead.
TCU blocked Iowa State’s next two shots, but couldn’t gain possession, with the Cyclones retaining possession after the ball went out of bounds after touching TCU’s Xavier Cork with 6.6 seconds left.