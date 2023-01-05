Chuck O’Bannon Jr. hit a go-ahead jumper with four seconds to play and Mike Miles Jr. scored a career-high 33 points as No. 17 TCU came from behind to beat No. 19 Baylor 88-87 on Wednesday in a Big 12 Conference battle in Waco.
The Bears led by 17 points with three minutes to play in the first half and 10 at halftime before TCU (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) charged back.
Miles hit a 3-pointer with 42 seconds remaining to bring the Horned Frogs within a point and then passed to O’Bannon for the deciding basket from just inside the arc. Baylor’s Keyonte George drove to the basket with a chance for the game-winning layup, but his shot was blocked by Xavier Cork to seal the win for TCU.
Baugh and Eddie Lampkin added 15 points each and Emanuel Miller had 13 for TCU, which has won 11 straight games. George, a freshman, poured in a career-high 27 points for the Bears (10-4, 0-2). Flagler and LJ Cryer added 13 apiece.
Texas A&M 66, Florida 63
Wade Taylor IV scored 17 points, including the go-ahead basket with 42 seconds remaining, lifting visiting Texas A&M to a 66-63 win over Florida on Wednesday in Gainesville, Florida.
The Aggies (9-5, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) also got 17 points apiece from Julius Marble and Tyrece Radford to pick up their first-ever win at Florida. Texas A&M entered the game 0-6 all-time at the O’Connell Center.
Taylor put Texas A&M up 65-63 with a running basket in the lane in the final minute. Florida had two chances to tie but Kyle Lofton missed a runner in the lane. Then, off a Texas A&M turnover, Trey Bonham was whistled for an offensive foul with 7.3 seconds left.
Bonham led Florida (7-7, 0-2) with 21 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Gators to avoid their fourth loss in their last five games. Colin Castleton added 14 points and five rebounds, including a steal and breakaway lay-in that tied the score at 63 with 1:06 left.
Texas A&M won the game with defense, scoring 21 points off 20 turnovers while holding Florida to 45.5 percent shooting from the floor.
The start of the game was delayed 10 minutes because Texas A&M forgot to bring its game jerseys from the team hotel. Florida was awarded a technical free throw for the delay-of-game infraction, which Will Richard sank before the opening tip to give the Gators a 1-0 lead.
No. 25 Iowa State 63, Oklahoma 60
Caleb Grill scored 20 points, capped by a tiebreaking 3-pointer from the top of the key with 33 seconds left, to lead the Cyclones over the Sooners in Norman, Oklahoma.
Grill sank 5 of 9 3-point attempts for the Cyclones (11-2, 2-0 Big 12), who got 12 points and eight rebounds from Osun Osunniyi and 10 points from Jaren Holmes.
Jalen Hill led the Sooners (9-5, 0-2) with 16 points, while Tanner Groves added 15 points and eight rebounds.