ABILENE — Gavin Kensmill hit for 13 points to lead a balanced attack as Stephen F. Austin scored a 64-58 win over Abilene Christian on Thursday at Moody Coliseum in a Western Athletic Conference game.
Latrell Jossell (11) and Nigel Hawkins (10) were also in double figures for the Lumberjacks (9-4, 1-0 WAC).
The Wildcats (11-3, 2-1) were led by Coryon Mason and Mahki Morris with 12 points each.
Tarleton St. 75, Sam Houston St. 64STEPHENVILLE (AP) — Tahj Small had a career-high 28 points as Tarleton State beat Sam Houston 75-64 on Thursday night.
Small shot 11 for 14 from the field.
Montre Gipson had 18 points and six assists for Tarleton State (7-9, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Freddy Hicks added 12 points and nine rebounds.
Savion Flagg had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Bearkats (7-9, 2-1). Demarkus Lampley added 15 points. Jaden Ray had 13 points and six rebounds.
Rice 65, Middle Tenn. 61HOUSTON (AP) — Carl Pierre recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds, including a clinching free throw with 11 seconds left, to lift Rice to a 65-61 win over Middle Tennessee on Thursday night.
Travis Evee had 12 points and six rebounds for Rice (8-5, 1-1 Conference USA). Quincy Olivari added 12 points and six rebounds. Chris Mullins had 12 points.
Josh Jefferson had 13 points for the Blue Raiders (9-5, 0-1), who missed two shots in the closing seconds. Eli Lawrence added 13 points. DeAndre Dishman had 12 points.
UT Arlington 70, Georgia St. 63ATLANTA (AP) — David Azore had 17 points as Texas-Arlington beat Georgia State 70-63 on Thursday night.
Patrick Mwamba had 16 points and eight rebounds for Texas-Arlington (7-7, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Nicolas Elame added nine rebounds. Javon Levi had eight assists.
Corey Allen had 15 points and seven assists for the Panthers (6-6, 0-1). Justin Roberts added 12 points.
Illinois 76, Maryland 64
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn posted his seventh straight double-double, Trent Frazier scored 16 points and Illinois rallied after squandering an early lead to beat Maryland 76-64 on Thursday night.
Cockburn scored 23 points and tied a career-high with 18 rebounds after early foul trouble. He made 9-of-12 shots with many coming thunderous dunks from the powerful 7-footer listed at 285 pounds.
Illinois (11-3, 4-0 Big Ten Conference) beat Maryland at home for the first time since 2015. The Illini last won its first four conference contests in the 2009-10 season.
Maryland (8-6, 0-3) has lost its opening three conference games for the first time since joining the Big 10. The last time the Terrapins lost their first three in conference was the 1999-00 season when they were in the ACC.
Next up for the Terps is a home game Sunday against No. 23-ranked Wisconsin. Illinois travels to Nebraska on Jan. 11