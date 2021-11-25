RIVIERA MAYA, Cancun (AP) — Marten Linssen had 19 points and eight rebounds as Saint Louis beat Stephen F. Austin 79-68 in the Cancun Challenge - Riviera Division championship game on Wednesday night.
Gibson Jimerson, named the Riviera Division MVP, had 19 points for Saint Louis (6-1), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Yuri Collins added 11 points. DeAndre Jones had 10 points.
Terrence Hargrove Jr., whose 11 points per game heading into the matchup was second on the Billikens, scored three on 1-for-6 shooting.
Sadaidriene Hall had 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Lumberjacks (4-2). David Kachelries added 12 points. Gavin Kensmil had 11 points.
TCU 73, Pepperdine 64
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Mike Miles continued his streak of scoring in double figures in every game this season, posting 16 to lead TCU past Pepperdine 73-64 at the SoCal Challenge on Wednesday night.
Emanuel Miller added 15 and scored a hook shot and a jump shot wrapped around a missed Pepperdine basket in a late rally. The burst of four points in 23 seconds helped along an 8-3 run as TCU (4-1) kept some distance on Pepperdine after the Waves had closed to 56-53.
Miller also pulled down 10 rebounds for his third double-double.
The win was No. 100 for coach Jamie Dixon. Dixon became the fifth head coach with 100 wins at TCU.
Charles O'Bannon added 12 points as nine of 11 Horned Frogs scored. TCU was just 3 for 18 from beyond the 3-point arc, but made 27 of 54 shots (50%) and outrebounded Pepperdine 38-22.
Texas A&M 73, Notre Dame 67
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Backup guard Quenton Jackson scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half and Texas A&M ran past Notre Dame 73-67 in the final game at the Maui Invitational on Wednesday night.
Hassan Diarra and Wade Taylor IV, also in reserve, scored 17 and 14 points respectively for the Aggies (6-1).
Despite Texas A&M's deep-bench advantage, the Aggies missed 15 of 29-foul shot attempts allowing the Irish to stay close. Notre Dame (3-2) couldn't capitalize as it failed to score a field goal in almost nine minutes at the end.
Tyrece Radford's layup at 8:18 before halftime brought the Aggies within 15-13 but Notre Dame went on to outscore Texas A&M 17-9 before intermission and built a 32-22 lead.
Blake Wesley's 3-pointer gave Notre Dame a 41-27 lead three minutes into the second half before the Aggies applied defensive pressure, turned the Irish over and proceeded to outscore them 27-13 over the next nine minutes.
Diarra made two foul shots, Jackson made a layup with 7:20 left for a 57-54 lead and the Aggies never trailed again.
Twelve players hit the floor for the Aggies and Notre Dame used seven in its rotation. The Irish committed 18 turnovers.
Dane Goodwin scored 18 for Notre Dame.
No. 4 Kansas 71, North Texas 59
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji had 18 points and Christian Braun added 15 as No. 4 Kansas beat North Texas 71-59 in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational on Thursday.
Agbaji became the 63rd player to reach 1,000 points in Kansas history when he hit a 3 to open the scoring 2½ minutes into the game. The guard entered the game just one point away from the milestone.
North Texas (2-2) got 23 points from Tylor Perry. All other scorers for the Mean Green were held to single digits, including Thomas Bell, who picked up his fifth foul midway through the second half and finished with nine points.
KU (4-0) went up 46-31 early in the second half thanks to Remy Martin hitting a pair of a long-range shots and Braun making a 3-point play after a steal. Martin, who had 15 points, had been slowed recently by back discomfort.
A dunk by Agbaji and another Martin 3 extended the advantage to 53-35 with 14 minutes left.
No. 8 Texas 68, California Baptist 44
AUSTIN (AP) — Timmy Allen and Andrew Jones scored 15 points apiece and No. 8 Texas defeated California Baptist 68-44 on Wednesday night, handing the Lancers their first loss of the season.
Allen had eight rebounds and Jones handed out five assists. Courtney Ramey added 12 points for Texas (4-1).
Ty Rowell led California Baptist (5-1) with nine points.
The Lancers arrived in Austin averaging 80 points a game and shooting 50% from the field, including 39.6% on 3-pointers. Texas put an end to that, holding them to 40.5% overall and 12.5% from deep. The Longhorns led 35-16 at the half.
California Baptist shot 30% in the first half, missing on 8 of 9 3-point attempts, while limiting its opportunities with 12 turnovers. The Lancers had 11 more giveaways in the second half.
Reed Nottage, the leading scorer for California Baptist coming in with 16 points per game, attempted two shots in the half, missing both. He finished with three points, all on free throws.
Texas hosts Sam Houston State on Monday at Gregory Gym, a venue in the middle of campus with a listed capacity around 4,000 for the school's volleyball matches. It was the Longhorns' home basketball court for 46 years until the 1977-78 season.
No. 6 Baylor 75, Arizona State 63
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — L.J. Cryer had 15 points and sixth-ranked Baylor beat Arizona State 75-63 on Wednesday night to wrap up first-round play at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Matthew Mayer added 14 for the national champion Bears (5-0), who led 45-31 by the break, then pushed that margin to 22 midway through the second half. Baylor again showed plenty of offensive balance with five double-figure scorers while holding Arizona State to 36% shooting, a combination that carried the Bears to an 11th straight victory dating to their title run in the Indianapolis bubble last spring.
D.J. Horne had 20 points to lead the Sun Devils (2-3), including a jumper and a pair of 3-pointers in the opening 2 1/2 minutes. Arizona State led by six early and was tied with 8 1/2 minutes left in the half, only to see Baylor put together a 19-4 burst — highlighted by 3s from James Akinjo, Adam Flagler and freshman Kendall Brown — to take a 42-27 lead.