AUSTIN (AP) — Andrew Jones scored 19 points to lead Texas to a 70-55 win over TCU on Saturday as the Longhorns got their first home win in nearly a month.
Matt Coleman added 15 points and Jericho Sims had 11 points and eight rebounds for Texas, which had lost three of its last four at home, including the last two.
Texas (13-5, 7-4 Big 12) started sloppy with three turnovers in three possessions but soon cleaned up those problems. Jones found it easy to create just about any shot he wanted on his way to 13 points in the first half.
Sims then provided some inside muscle with three highlight-reel plays with a soaring dunk, a big block to break up a fast break, and a nifty midair pass and assist on a dunk that sent Texas into halftime leading by eight.
TCU (11-8, 4-6) quickly rallied in the second half and pulled within 43-41 before consecutive turnovers set up layups by Jones. The Longhorns were back in control when Greg Brown used a quick baseline burst for a dunk and TCU never threatened the lead again. Brown finished with 13 points.
R.J. Nembhard scored 15 points to lead TCU, but was mostly held in check after making four of his first five shots in the opening minutes.
North Texas 68, Southern Miss 56
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Javion Hamlet scored 21 points on 7 of 10 shooting and North Texas beat Southern Miss 68-56 on Saturday.
Zachary Simmons added 17 points and seven rebounds for North Texas (12-6, 8-2 Conference USA). James Reese added 12 points. Thomas Bell had 10 points.
Justin Johnson had 16 points for the Golden Eagles (7-14, 3-11), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. DeAndre Pinckney added 13 points and Jaron Pierre Jr. added 12. Tyler Stevenson had 12 points and seven rebounds.
North Texas defeated Southern Miss 65-49 on Friday. Mean Green’s sweep coupled with Louisiana Tech’s sweep of UAB leaves North Texas atop the Conference USA West Division.
Texas St.79, UT Arlington 68
SAN MARCOS (AP) — Isiah Small had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Texas State beat Texas-Arlington 79-68 on Saturday. Caleb Asberry added 20 points for the Bobcats.
Nighael Ceaser had 10 points and seven rebounds for Texas State (15-6, 9-3 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Addison Wallace added six rebounds.
Shahada Wells, a former TJC standout, had 17 points for the Mavericks (11-11, 7-7). Nicolas Elame added 14 points. Patrick Mwamba had 12 points.
The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Mavericks for the season. Texas State defeated Texas-Arlington 63-56 on Thursday.
Sam Houston St. 97, Central Arkansas 57
HUNTSVILLE (AP) — Zach Nutall had 23 points as Sam Houston stretched its home win streak to 11 games, rolling past Central Arkansas 97-57 on Saturday.
Jarren Cook had 18 points for Sam Houston (16-6, 10-1 Southland Conference). Donte Powers added 14 points, six assists and five steals. Bryce Monroe had 13 points.
Rylan Bergersen had 13 points for the Bears (3-15, 2-8), who have now lost eight straight games. He also had seven turnovers but only two assists. Eddy Kayouloud added 11 points. Khaleem Bennett had seven rebounds.
Arkansas 86, Missouri 81, OT
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Justin Smith scored 19 points to lead Arkansas to an 86-81 overtime victory over 10th-ranked Missouri on Saturday.
Smith, who had missed the Razorbacks’ loss to Missouri last month with an injury, led a balanced attack. Moses Moody scored 15 and Jalen Tate added 14 for Arkansas (16-5, 8-4 Southeastern Conference).
No. 12 Oklahoma 91, No. 14 West Virginia 90, 2OT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Austin Reaves scored four of his 28 points in the final minute of the second overtime and No. 12 Oklahoma held off No. 14 West Virginia 91-90 on Saturday.
Umoja Gibson added 21 for the Sooners (13-5, 8-4 Big 12), who had relinquished a nine-point lead in regulation.
Derek Culver had his 10th double-double of the season with a career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Mountaineers (14-6, 7-4). Sean McNeil added 21 points, all after halftime, and Miles McBride scored 19.
Culver scored seven points in the second overtime to put West Virginia ahead 88-85 with 2:12 left. De’Vion Harmon’s layup and two free throws by Reaves gave the Sooners the lead before McBride’s layup with 41 seconds left put the Mountaineers ahead 90-89.
Reaves capped the scoring with a floater in the lane over McBride with 27 seconds left. But there was plenty of drama left.
Culver’s layup attempt with 7 seconds left was blocked by Oklahoma’s Kur Kuath and the ball went out of bounds back to the Sooners. West Virginia got it right back on a tie-up during the ensuing inbounds pass.
After the ball went out of bounds again and West Virginia kept possession, McBride lofted a pass underneath the basket to Culver. But both Culver and Jalen Bridges missed rushed shots in a crowd as time ran out.
Kansas 64, Iowa St. 50
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jalen Wilson scored 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for his fourth straight double-double as Kansas broke away in the final nine minutes to defeat Iowa State 64-50 on Saturday.
Iowa State led for all but the final two seconds of the first half when David McCormack hit a jumper to knot the score at 24-24. The Jayhawks scored the first six points of the second half and led the rest of the way but didn’t break open a two-possession game until Wilson made four straight free throws to begin a 10-2 run. Ochai Agbaji and Wilson hit 3-pointers and Kansas (15-7, 9-5 Big 12 Conference) suddenly led by 11 with 7:46 remaining.
Iowa State (2-14, 0-11) came within eight points twice more, but Kansas closed out the game on a 14-8 pace. The Cyclones had two turnovers and missed three shots. Iowa State’s losing skid has reached 10 straight since Jan. 2.
No. 23 Oklahoma St. 67, Kansas St. 60
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 15 points to help No. 23 Oklahoma State defeat Kansas State 67-60 on Saturday.
Rondel Walker scored 10 points in his first start of the season and Bryce Williams added 10 for the Cowboys (13-6, 6-6 Big 12).
Antonio Gordon scored 15 points and Nijel Pack added 14 for Kansas State (5-17, 1-12), which lost its 12th in a row. The Wildcats haven’t won since Dec. 29.
Cunningham rewarded fans who braved temperatures that hovered around 10 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-12 Celsius). From halfcourt, he hit a streaking Williams with a perfect bounce pass between two Kansas State defenders. Williams finished with a layup to give the Cowboys a 19-12 lead.