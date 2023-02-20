Houston returned to No. 1 while Northwestern entered the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in two years in the latest rankings released Monday.
The Cougars (25-2) received 48 first-place votes to supplant Alabama at No. 1. The Crimson Tide (23-4) spent just one week at the top after losing to Tennessee. Kansas (22-5) received seven first-place votes – as did Alabama – to jump two spots to No. 3.
Northwestern (20-7) debuts at No. 21 with wins over then-No. 14 Indiana and Iowa last week. The Wildcats have won five in a row, including one over then-No. 1 Purdue on Feb. 12.
Texas A&M (20-7) rejoined at No. 25 just in time for a home date with Tennessee. The Vols are up to No. 11 this week. The Aggies were first ranked in November.
North Carolina State and Florida Atlantic fell out of the rankings.
Virginia (21-4), Arizona (24-4), Texas (21-6), Baylor (20-7) and Marquette (21-6) round out the top 10.
The rest of the poll:
No. 11 Tennessee
No. 12 Gonzaga
No. 13 Miami (FL)
No. 14 Kansas State
No. 15 Saint Mary’s
No. 16 Xavier
No. 17 Indiana
No. 18 UConn
No. 19 Creighton
No. 20 Providence
No. 21 Northwestern
No. 22 San Diego State
No. 23 Iowa State
No. 24 TCU
No. 25 Texas A&M
WOMEN
In the women's poll, South Carolina remained No. 1.
The Gamecocks (27-0) topped Mississippi, 64-57, in overtime Sunday in Oxford, Mississippi to win their 33rd consecutive game and secure the top spot in the poll for a 35th consecutive week. That is the third-longest run atop the poll, with UConn (51 weeks) and Louisiana Tech (36) having had longer streaks at No. 1. The Gamecocks broke a tie with UConn for third place.
South Carolina received 27 of the 28 first-place votes from the national media panel. It was the first time this season that the team wasn't a unanimous choice at No. 1.
Indiana got the other first-place vote and stayed second in the poll. The Hoosiers have won 14 consecutive games and are 9-0 against AP Top 25 teams this season -- the most wins against ranked opponents of any team in the country. The Hoosiers clinched at least a share of their first Big Ten title since 1983 with Sunday's win over Purdue.
Stanford, UConn and LSU round out the top five teams.
6. Iowa
7. Maryland
8. Utah
9. Virginia Tech
10. Notre Dame
11. Duke
12. Michigan
13. Oklahoma
14. Arizona
15. Villanova
16. Ohio St.
17. UCLA
18. Gonzaga
19. Texas
20. Iowa St.
21. Colorado
22. North Carolina
23. Florida St.
24. UNLV
25. Middle Tennessee
25. Illinois