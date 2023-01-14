Emanuel Miller scored a season-high 23 points as host No. 17 TCU snapped 11th-ranked Kansas State’s nine-game winning streak with Saturday’s 82-68 victory in Big 12 play at Fort Worth.
Eddie Lampkin had 17 points, Mike Miles Jr. recorded his first career double-double with 13 points and 11 assists, and Damion Baugh added 11 points.
The Horned Frogs (14-3, 3-2 Big 12) recorded 54 points in the paint, 32 fast-break points and 26 points off 20 Kansas State turnovers to rebound following consecutive losses to then-No. 25 Iowa State and at No. 10 Texas.
All that overcame a 3-of-19 performance from 3-point range for TCU, which used a 13-2 first-half spurt to take control.
Meanwhile, Keyontae Johnson had 18 points to lead Kansas State (15-2, 4-1), which hadn’t lost since falling to Butler on Nov. 30.
Baylor 74, Oklahoma State 58
LJ Cryer scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead a balanced offensive attack as Baylor was in complete control during a 74-58 victory over visiting Oklahoma State on Saturday in a Big 12 Conference game at Waco.
Baylor only was slowed by an 18-minute delay because of a power outage midway through the second half but the Bears (12-5, 2-3 Big 12) were up 24 points by then.
The Bears rolled to the victory thanks to a huge discrepancy at the free throw line and solid defense that limited the Cowboys to a 38.3 showing from the floor.
Flo Thamba and Jalen Bridges added 12 points each for Baylor while Adam Flagler had 11. The Bears were 15 of 22 from the free-throw line while Oklahoma State finished 5 for 8.
Caleb Asberry had 14 points and Avery Anderson III had 11 for Oklahoma State (9-8, 1-4), which dropped its third straight game.
Texas A&M 94, South Carolina 53
Wade Taylor IV scored 20 points — canning four 3-pointers — and Texas A&M stayed perfect in the Southeastern Conference on Saturday with a 94-53 onslaught of host South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina.
From the outset, the Aggies (12-5, 4-0 SEC) used their pressure defense and rebounding strength to dominate and lead by 32 at halftime.
Taylor, who added five rebounds and three assists, was 8-of-10 shooting, including 4 of 6 from distance. Julius Marble scored 14 points and Dexter Dennis 13. Henry Coleman III had 12 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Khalen Robinson scored 12.
Coach Buzz Williams’ Aggies ascended to second in the SEC, one-half game behind No. 4 Alabama — the only two unbeaten teams in conference play.
The victory marked the Aggies’ second consecutive 4-0 start in the SEC. They broke a six-game losing streak against South Carolina that dated to the 2017-18 season.
After shocking Kentucky on Tuesday, the Gamecocks (8-9, 1-3) were outclassed from the start. Zachary Davis had 13 points and Meechie Johnson totaled 11. South Carolina played without third-leading scorer Hayden Brown (thigh bruise).
Kansas 62, Iowa State 60
KJ Adams Jr. knocked down a short bank shot with 11.7 seconds left to give No. 2 Kansas a 62-60 win over No. 14 Iowa State in a Big 12 showdown on Saturday afternoon at Lawrence, Kansas.
Gradey Dick made five 3-pointers while scoring 21 points as the Jayhawks (16-1, 5-0 Big 12) won their 10th consecutive game. Jalen Wilson contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Adams scored 15 points as Kansas took over sole possession of first place in the Big 12.
Gabe Kalscheur scored 23 points and Osun Osunniyi had 14 on 7-of-10 shooting before fouling out for the Cyclones (13-3, 4-1), who had a six-game winning streak halted.
Oklahoma 77, West Virginia 76
Grant Sherfield scored 22 points to lead Oklahoma to a 77-76 victory over West Virginia on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.
The Sooners have won eight consecutive regular-season games against the Mountaineers.
West Virginia has struggled recently to make free throws late in games, and once again, those issues plagued the Mountaineers.
Jalen Hill scored 14 for the Sooners (11-6, 2-3 Big 12) while Milos Uzan added 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
Tre Mitchell led West Virginia (10-7, 0-5) with 16 points while Joe Toussaint added 14. Kedrian Johnson (13 points) and Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11) also reached double figures.
Kentucky 63, Tennessee 56
Antonio Reeves scored a team-high 18 points off the bench and Oscar Tshiebwe recorded his 50th career double-double as visiting Kentucky stunned No. 5 Tennessee 63-56 Saturday afternoon in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Tshiebwe scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the unranked Wildcats (11-6, 2-4 Southeastern Conference), who came into the game as significant underdogs after losing their previous two games.
Reeves’ free throws with 12.9 seconds left gave the Wildcats a 61-56 cushion, and Jacob Toppin, who was a game-time decision after a shoulder injury, added two more free throws for the final points. CJ Fredrick also finished in double figures for the Wildcats with 13 points.
The loss ended a 25-game home winning streak for the Vols (14-3, 4-1 SEC), who got a huge game out of Uros Plavsic (career-high 19 points).
Tennessee was only 7 of 10 from the free-throw line to Kentucky’s 22 of 25.
Vanderbilt 97, Arkansas 84
Jordan Wright scored 13 points during a decisive second-half run for Vanderbilt that propelled the Commodores past No. 15 Arkansas 97-84 in Southeastern Conference play Saturday afternoon in Nashville, Tennessee.
After a tension-filled first half that ended with a seven-point possession for the Razorbacks, Vanderbilt (9-8, 2-2 SEC) caught fire from the field in a 63-point second half that was sparked by a 20-3 run.
In the sizzling final 20 minutes, Vanderbilt was 18 of 26 (69.2 percent) from the field, including a 6 for 9 showing from long range. Overall, the team was 10 of 18 (55.6 percent) from distance.
Tyrin Lawrence led the Commodores with 22 points while Wright finished with 17. Myles Stute scored 15, Liam Robbins 14 and Trey Thomas 13 as they beat a ranked team for the first time this season.
Ricky Council IV scored 24 points and Anthony Black had 18 to carry Arkansas (12-5, 1-4), but the Razorbacks could not keep up with Vanderbilt’s sharpshooters. Davonte Davis had 17 points and Makhi Mitchell 11 as the Razorbacks lost for the fourth time in five games.
Alabama 106, LSU 66
Brandon Miller scored 31 points and led a team-wide 3-point barrage as No. 4 Alabama crushed LSU 106-66 in an SEC matchup Saturday at Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Miller had 22 first-half points as the Crimson Tide (15-2, 5-0 SEC) raced to a 37-point halftime lead and led by as many as 43 in the opening 20 minutes. Miller finished 11 of 16 from the floor overall and 7 of 11 on 3-pointers as Alabama made 20 of its 54 shots from distance (37.0 percent).
Mark Sears, Jahvon Quinerly and Rylen Griffen added 12 points each for the Crimson Tide and Nick Pringle had 10.
KJ Williams and Cam Hayes scored 10 points each to lead the Tigers (12-5, 1-4), who lost their fourth consecutive game.