DALLAS — The Big 12 Conference was 3-1 against the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Basketball Challenge on Sunday at American Airlines Center.
Taking wins were the Texas men and women and the Baylor men. The only loss was by the Baylor Lady Bears.
The Longhorns men's team won over Stanford 72-62, with the Texas' women's team downing Southern California 62-48. The Bears won over Washington State 65-59. The Lady Bears fell to Arizona 75-54.
TEXAS 72, STANFORD 62
Marcus Carr scored 17 points, Timmy Allen added 15 points and had a key block in the final minute and No. 7 Texas earned a 72-62 victory over Stanford.
Sir’Jabari Rice added 15 points for the Longhorns (9-1).
Texas was playing second game without coach Chris Beard, who was suspended indefinitely without pay Monday after being arrested on a charge of felony domestic assault.
Michael Jones scored 17 points to lead Stanford, with Brandon Angel adding 11 and Spencer Jones contributing 10 for the Cardinal (4-7). Stanford committed a season-high 18 turnovers.
The Longhorns led 31-28 at halftime and by 16 midway through the second half before Stanford roared back to get within 59-56 with 6:27 remaining. A layup by Allen and two baskets by Carr, the last with 3:39 to play, pushed Texas’ advantage to eight points. Stanford never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.
The game went back and forth in the first half, with two ties and five lead changes. Stanford took an 11-5 lead on 3-pointer by Max Murrell at the 13:32 mark before the Longhorns responded with a 7-0 run capped by Carr’s stepback jumper to go up 12-11 with 11:15 to play in the half.
A jumper by Michael Jones tied the game 17-17 with 5:52 remaining before halftime. Allen scored the next five points to push Texas back in front at 22-17. But Stanford charged back, knotting the score at 26-all on another Jones jumper. A layup by Rice with five seconds left gave the Longhorns a 31-28 advantage at the break.
Allen and Rice led Texas with 10 points each before halftime. Michael Jones paced the Cardinal with eight points at the half. Stanford hit seven of its final nine shots before halftime and enjoyed a 13-10 edge in rebounding.
Texas used a 13-5 run to expand its lead to 44-33 after a Carr jumper with 15:45 to play. The Longhorns kept the momentum throughout the first 10 minutes of the second half as Hunter made a 3-pointer at the 11:07 mark to push their advantage to 58-44.
BAYLOR 65, WASHINGTON ST. 59
Keyonte George scored 19 points and Adam Flagler added 12 as No. 11 Baylor survived a scare from Washington State, holding on for a 65-59 victory..
Flo Thamba added eight points and six rebounds for Baylor (8-2), which has won three straight following a 26-point loss to Marquette.
Jabe Mullins led Washington State (4-6) with 16 points off the bench, while TJ Bamba added 14 and Justin Powell had 12. The Cougars lost their second straight while shooting 10 of 29 (34.5 percent) from 3-point range.
Washington State pulled within 59-55 on Mullins’ layup with 3:42 left before Baylor held the Cougars without a field goal for nearly three minutes.
Baylor took control over that stretch and moved ahead 63-55 with 1:41 left after Flagler scored four straight points.
WOMEN
TEXAS 62, USC 48
Shaylee Gonzales scored 22 points and the Texas defense held Southern Cal to 32% shooting from the field in the Longhorns 62-48 win over USC.
DeYona Gaston scored 16 points and added four rebounds, four assists, three steals and one blocked shot. All-American Rori Harmon had a complete game with nine points, seven assists and six rebounds and five steals. Khadija Faye scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds.
Texas (7-4) won their fourth straight game as they held USC (9-2) to 22 points in the first half and no more than 16 points for a quarter. The Texas defense forced USC into 29 turnovers, their most in a game since the 2009 season.
ARIZONA 75, BAYLOR 54
The 20th Arizona Wildcats (9-1) defeated the No. 18 Baylor Lady Bears 75-54.
One of the few holdovers from Arizona's 2021 Final Four team, fifth-year senior forward Cate Reese had a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Shaina Pellington finished with a game-high 18 points and eight assists, while Jade Loville was 4-of-5 from 3-point range and chipped in with 16 points for the Wildcats.
Jaden Owens had 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Bears, who fell to 1-3 versus Top-25 teams and 8-3 overall. Sarah Andrews added 14 points and four boards, while Caitlin Bickle had seven points and 11 rebounds.