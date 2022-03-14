The Men's Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (54) 26-3 1518 1
2. Arizona (7) 31-3 1470 2
3. Kansas 28-6 1388 6
4. Baylor 26-6 1286 3
5. Tennessee 26-7 1235 9
6. Villanova 26-7 1211 8
7. Kentucky 26-7 1178 5
8. Auburn 27-5 1144 4
9. Duke 28-6 986 7
10. Purdue 27-7 957 9
11. UCLA 25-7 823 13
12. Texas Tech 25-9 819 14
13. Providence 25-5 736 11
14. Wisconsin 24-7 684 12
15. Houston 29-5 665 18
16. Iowa 26-9 660 24
17. Arkansas 25-8 577 15
18. Saint Mary's (Cal) 25-7 507 17
19. Illinois 22-9 456 16
20. Murray St. 30-2 424 19
21. UConn 23-9 352 20
22. Southern Cal 26-7 169 21
23. Boise St. 27-7 164 -
24. Colorado St. 25-5 82 23
25. Texas 21-11 71 22
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 63, San Diego St. 32, South Dakota St. 32, LSU 25, Loyola Chicago 18, Memphis 18, North Carolina 16, Michigan St. 14, Texas A&M 13, Alabama 9, Ohio St. 7, Creighton 4, Vermont 3, San Francisco 2, Indiana 2, Davidson 2, Seton Hall 1, Longwood 1, Yale 1.
---
The AP Top 25 Women's Basketball Poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (20) 29-2 739 1
2. Stanford (9) 28-3 728 2
3. NC State (1) 29-3 693 3
4. Louisville 25-4 624 5
5. UConn 25-5 605 6
6. Texas 26-6 599 7
7. Baylor 27-6 597 4
8. Iowa 23-7 541 8
9. LSU 25-5 505 9
10. Iowa St. 26-6 473 10
11. Indiana 22-8 455 11
12. Michigan 22-6 413 12
13. Maryland 21-8 383 13
14. Ohio St. 23-6 338 14
15. Kentucky 19-11 301 16
16. Virginia Tech 23-9 254 17
17. North Carolina 23-6 236 18
18. Tennessee 23-8 218 19
19. Arizona 20-7 213 20
20. BYU 26-3 201 15
21. Notre Dame 22-8 159 22
22. Oklahoma 24-8 156 21
23. Florida Gulf Coast 29-2 132 23
24. UCF 25-3 58 25
25. Princeton 24-4 46 24
Others receiving votes: Mississippi 20, Miami 19, Villanova 14, Colorado 10, Nebraska 4, Georgia 4, Georgia Tech 3, Kansas 3, Oregon 2, Florida 2, IUPUI 1, Gonzaga 1.
---
USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week's poll and first-place votes received.:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Mississippi (19) 13-2 724 3
2. Texas 13-4 681 1
3. Vanderbilt (5) 13-2 677 2
4. Arkansas (1) 11-3 636 7
5. Tennessee (4) 15-1 633 4
6. Oregon State 11-2 576 6
7. Notre Dame 11-1 565 8
8. LSU 13-3 447 9
9. Florida 13-4 436 10
10. Georgia Tech 13-3 424 13
11. Stanford 9-5 382 5
12. Florida State 10-5 361 17
13. Texas Tech 14-3 350 11
14. Liberty 12-2 342 16
15. Oklahoma State 9-6 334 12
16. Arizona 12-4 317 14
17. Virginia 14-1 316 19
18. North Carolina 14-2 316 18
19. Clemson (1) 14-1 266 21
20. Georgia 13-3 247 15
21. TCU 11-4 187 20
22. Maryland 12-2 161 23
23. Texas State 14-3 80 40
24. Mississippi State 10-7 71 28
25. Gonzaga 11-4 57 27¤
Dropped out: No. 22 North Carolina State (9-6); No. 24 Tulane (10-6); No. 25 UCLA (10-6).
Others receiving votes: Purdue (15-0) 27; Kentucky (14-3) 21; Wake Forest (13-3) 21; Old Dominion (13-1) 19; UCLA (10-6) 15; Miami (11-4) 11; Rutgers (12-3) 10; Mercer (15-1) 9; USC (11-3) 7; UC Irvine (10-6) 3; Connecticut (11-2) 6; Southeast Missouri State (13-1) 3; Auburn (13-4) 2; Dallas Baptist (9-6) 2; Missouri (11-2) 2; Oregon (10-6) 2; Tulane (10-6) 2; North Carolina State (9-6) 1; Southern Illinois (13-3) 1.