AUSTIN — Freshman Arterio Morris scored a career-high 25 points on 9-of-11 shooting and No. 7 Texas was in cruise control throughout in an easy 100-72 win over visiting Louisiana on Wednesday at the Moody Center.
The Longhorns (10-1) did just about everything correct in a first half after which they led by 22 points, then played as well — if not better — after halftime. Texas kept its foot on the accelerator, building its advantage to as many as 38 points late in the game, placing five players in double-figure scoring while swamping a Louisiana team viewed as one of the top mid-majors in the nation.
Texas played its third game without coach Chris Beard, who was suspended on Dec. 12 following his arrest on a felony domestic assault charge.
Marcus Carr and Timmy Allen added 17 points each for Texas, which shot 58.1 percent from the floor, earned a 35-29 edge in rebounding, racked up 23 assists and made 16 of its 17 free throws. Tyrese Hunter and Christian Bishop scored 10 points each for the Longhorns, who reached the century mark for the first time since scoring 105 points on Nov. 10, 2017, against Northwestern State.
Jordan Brown led the Ragin’ Cajuns (10-2) with 20 points while Jalen Dalcourt added 11.
No. 20 TCU 75, Utah 71
SALT LAKE CITY — Emanuel Miller totaled 21 points and seven rebounds and Mike Miles scored 18 to lead No. 20 TCU to an eighth straight victory, 75-71 over Utah on Wednesday.
JaKobe Coles scored all six of his points in the final two minutes, helping to clinch the win for TCU (10-1) by going 6-for-6 from the free-throw line as the Utes attempted to close the gap.
Utah’s Gabe Madsen led all scorers with 26 points, hitting seven 3-pointers in the loss on the neutral court. Madsen sank two treys in the final minute and made a steal to keep the Utes (9-4) within striking distance.
Marco Anthony scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Branden Carlson contributed 14 points and eight boards for the Utes. Utah finished its nonconference schedule before the resumption of Pac-12 play with a second loss in a row.
The Horned Frogs led by double digits on multiple occasions, but the Utes were relentless in their efforts to keep it close.
No. 3 Houston 83, McNeese 44
HOUSTON — Ja’Vier Francis scored a career-best 23 points on 9-of-9 shooting and collected 13 rebounds to help No. 3 Houston streamroll visiting McNeese 83-44 in nonconference action on Wednesday night.
Freshman Emanuel Sharp established season highs of 18 points and six 3-pointers as Houston (12-1) continued its strong season. Marcus Sasser made five 3-pointers while scoring 17 points, and Jamal Shead had nine assists for the Cougars.
Roberts Berze scored 13 points and Christian Shumate added 10 for NcNeese (3-10), which lost its fourth straight game.
Houston shot 52.5 percent from the field, including 14 of 33 from 3-point range. The Cougars held a 43-22 rebounding edge.
The Cowboys made 36.7 percent of their shots and were 6 of 24 from behind the arc. Zach Scott had four steals for McNeese.
The Cowboys dropped to 1-7 on the road. McNeese’s point total was its third-lowest of the season. It scored 40 in losses to Tennessee and Iowa State.
Texas Tech 111, Houston Christian 67
LUBBOCK — De’Vion Harmon scored a season-high 22 points as Texas Tech rolled to a 111-67 win over visiting Houston Christian on Wednesday.
The win was Texas Tech’s fifth straight after losing twice in the Maui Invitational in November and its 28th consecutive victory at home.
The Red Raiders (9-2) have one more game to play — on Dec. 27 at home against South Carolina State — before beginning Big 12 Conference play at TCU on Dec. 31.
The Red Raiders rolled to a 24-point advantage late in the first half before taking 49-28 lead into halftime. Texas Tech cruised in the second half and scored more than 100 points for the second straight game.
Kevin Obanor also had 22 points for the Red Raiders, with Daniel Batcho adding 12 points and 10 rebounds after missing two games with an ankle injury. Jaylon Tyson chipped in 11 points. All 12 of the players that saw the court for Texas Tech scored in the game as the Red Raiders shot 62.5 percent from the floor.