OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Smith pitched six innings of two-run ball, striking out 10, and No. 2 seed TCU beat No. 3 seed Texas Tech 7-2 on Friday in the Big 12 Tournament.
The game was originally scheduled for Thursday before getting postponed due to weather. Kansas State is scheduled to play the Horned Frogs (38-16) at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Porter Brown and Zach Humphreys hit back-to-back doubles in the first to give TCU a 1-0 lead, and Humphreys scored on a sacrifice fly by Hunter Wolfe.
Wolfe added an RBI single in the third and Luke Boyers scored on a wild pitch in the seventh.
Texas Tech walked the bases loaded, with no outs, in the eighth but TCU managed just two runs — on a Gray Rodgers RBI single and another walk.
Haylen Green picked up his 12th save.
Nate Rombach homered in his third straight game to pull Texas Tech within 4-2 in the fifth. But Smith struck out the next three batters to end the inning.
Kansas State 7, Texas Tech 2
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Cameron Thompson homered and added three RBIs on a double in a five-run fourth, and No. 7 seed Kansas State advanced to the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament with a 7-2 victory over Texas Tech on Friday.
Kansas State (34-22) takes on second-seeded TCU on Saturday, needing to defeat the Horned Frogs twice to reach the championship series.
Dylan Phillips also homered in the third inning for Kansas State, before breaking it open in the fourth. Phillips’ 16th home run tied the Cats’ single-season record.
Thompson’s double came with two outs, followed by Cole Johnson’s RBI single and a bases-loaded walk to make it 7-0.
Tyler Eckberg (5-5) pitched five innings of scoreless relief for Kansas State, striking out six.
Texas Tech (36-15) scored both runs in the bottom of the fourth. Cole Stilwell had an RBI double, and Nate Rombach walked, leading to a Cole Stilwell run.
Micah Dallas (4-3) allowed six runs in 3 2/3 innings.
Oklahoma St. 12, West Virginia 2
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Carson McCusker went 3-for-4 with a home run and drove in four runs and Justin Campbell went 3-for-4 with three RBI and No. 4-seed Oklahoma State jumped eighth-seed West Virginia early in a 12-2 win on Friday.
Campbell drove in three runs in the first with a double down the left field line to make it 5-0. Campbell pitched six innings, gave up three hits and struck out seven batters in the Cowboys’ 9-5 win in their first game of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday.
McCusker’s three-run homer to right in the second made it 8-0. Christian Encarnacion-Strand batted 3-for-5 for the Cowboys and scored twice as Oklahoma State tallied 18 hits.
Scott Parker pitched four innings to four-hit the Mountaineers (25-26) for the win and Bryce Osmond pitched three innings of no-hit ball for the save.
Alec Burns homered for West Virginia to drive in both Mountaineers’ runs.
SEC Tournament Tennessee 11, Alabama 0
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Luc Lipcius and Evan Russell both hit two-run homers and Tennessee rolled to an 11-0 victory over Alabama Friday in an elimination game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
The second-seeded Volunteers (44-15) advance to face No. 6 Florida in Saturday’s semifinals. The Crimson Tide (31-24) had beaten Tennessee Wednesday 3-2 in 11 innings, the Volunteers’ seventh straight loss in the tournament.
Since then, Tennessee has won multiple games in the tournament for the first time since 2005. This one was called after seven innings under the 10-run mercy rule.
Liam Spence and Max Ferguson pushed the lead into double digits with solo homers in the sixth. Lipcius also had an RBI single.
Blade Tidwell (8-3) allowed just two hits in six shutout innings, striking out five.
Alabama starter Landon Green (3-2) gave up six runs before leaving in the third. Sam Praytor had both of the Tide’s hits.
Mississippi 4, Vanderbilt 1
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Tyler Myers pitched seven-plus innings to outduel Vanderbilt star Jack Leiter on Friday in Mississippi’s 4-1 victory over the Commodores in a Southeastern Conference Tournament elimination game.
The fifth-seeded Rebels (41-18) face top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Arkansas Saturday in the semifinals.
The Commodores (40-15) chased Myers in the eighth, loading the bases with nobody out. But they only produced one run out of the threat as reliever Brandon Johnson got a run-scoring double-play and an inning-ending grounder after giving up an infield single.
Johnson pitched a perfect ninth to pick up his first save.
Ole Miss scored two runs off Leiter (8-3) in the second inning with help from a hit batter and two walks.
Leiter, one of Major League Baseball’s top draft prospects, allowed three runs, two earned, in 6-2/3 innings.
The Rebels added Kevin Graham’s solo home run in the eighth. Graham had two of the four Ole Miss hits.
Meyers, making his third start of the season, allowed five hits and struck out six.
Ole Miss is seeking its seventh trip to the championship game and fourth title, the latest coming in 2018.