LEXINGTON, Ky. — So much for suspense at Monday’s all-important post position draw for Saturday’s 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
First pill out of the bottle at No. 15 and first sheet out of the stack belonged to the presumed race favorite Forte for trainer Todd Pletcher, who snapped his two-year run of bad draw luck for the first Saturday in May.
A few minutes later, after posts were assigned for the full field of 20, Churchill Downs oddsmaker Mike Battaglia surprised no one by officially confirming that Forte, winner of last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and this year’s Florida Derby, is the 3-1 morning line favorite for the Run for the Roses.
Blue Grass Stakes winner Tapit Trice was made the second choice at 5-1. Arkansas Derby winner Angel of Empire is the third choice at 8-1. UAE Derby winner Derma Sotogake, a Japanese invader, and Santa Anita Derby winner Practical Move are both 10-1. Louisiana Derby winner Kingsbarns is at 12-1, same as Jeff Ruby Steaks winner Two Phil’s.
Along with Forte, Pletcher trains Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns.
“We’re blessed to be in the position of having three colts of this quality,” Pletcher said. “We’re just hoping for everything to go as well as it has.”
Brad Cox actually has the most entries in this year’s race with four — Angel of Empire, Blue Grass runner-up Verifying (15-1), Wood Memorial runner-up Hit Show (30-1) and long shot Jace’s Road (50-1). Angel of Empire drew the No. 14 post. Jace’s Road got No. 12. Verifying drew No. 2, with Hit Show pulling the supposed death knell that is the No. 1 post position.
“It’s overrated, bottom line, that’s my opinion of it,” Cox said afterward of the entire draw. “People are going to argue with me, but it’s about getting the trip. It’s important to break well. I’m more interested in how they come out, not how where they load from or where they break from.”
Even with the single 20-horse gate in operation for the fourth year, Pletcher might beg to differ. He drew the rail each of the last two years, first with Known Agenda in 2021 and Mo Donegal last year. Known Agenda finished ninth. Mo Donegal finished fifth before continuing on to win the Belmont Stakes.
“We drew the 1 the last two years and I thought we were compromised a little bit,” Pletcher said Monday. “I don’t know if that was strictly because of the 1 post. I don’t feel like it’s an advantage in any way, but maybe it’s not as much of a disadvantage as it was with the two-gate system.”
Maybe. Still, the two-time Kentucky Derby winning trainer (Super Saver in 2010 and Always Dreaming in 2017) was more than happy with his 2023 draw.
“I thought we got good draws from all over, no complaints,” Pletcher said. “We avoided the dreaded 1 hole and avoided the far outside. I felt like we’re happy with what we got.”
What about Forte being at No. 15, one spot outside of Angel of Empire?
“He’s versatile enough he can adapt to any scenario,” Pletcher said. “Hopefully, he can just work his way over to the first turn. That’s what everybody is going to be focused on, trying to get some position on the first turn. That would have been the same strategy whether we were 15 or 5. Now it’s a matter of trying to execute that plan.”
Same for Cox, who won the 2021 Derby with Mandaloun after Medina Spirit was disqualified following a drug test. Cox also trained the favorite in that race, Essential Quality, who finished fourth under the wire after drawing the No. 14 post.
“Two years ago I figured out you got to break running,” Cox said. “It doesn’t matter if you come from way off or if you’re not. You’ve got to break, go forward, get your position. Ultimately that’s up to the jock where they feel comfortable where the horse puts them.”
Kentucky Derby
— When: 5:57 p.m. (Central) Saturday
— Where: Churchill Downs
— TV: NBC and Peacock
— Purse: $3 million (Grade 1)
— Distance: 1 1/4 miles
— For: 3-year-old Thoroughbreds
Kentucky Derby field, with odds:
1. Hit Show (30-1)
2. Verifying (15-1)
3. Two Phil’s (12-1)
4. Confidence Game (20-1)
5. Tapit Trice (5-1)
6. Kingsbarns (12-1)
7. Reincarnate (50-1)
8. Mage (15-1)
9. Skinner (20-1)
10. Practical Move (10-1)
11. Disarm (30-1)
12. Jace’s Road (50-1)
13. Sun Thunder (50-1)
14. Angel of Empire (8-1)
15. Forte (3-1)
16. Raise Cain (50-1)
17. Derma Sotogake (10-1)
18. Rocket Can (30-1)
19. Lord Miles (30-1)
20. Continuar (50-1)
Also eligible:
21. Cyclone Mischief (30-1)
22. Mandarin Hero (20-1)
23. King Russell (50-1)
— Note: Horses listed as also-eligible only gain entry to the Kentucky Derby field if one of the primary 20 is scratched before 9 a.m. Friday.
Cox filly favored in Kentucky Oaks
The field for Friday’s 149th running of the Kentucky Oaks for 3-year-old fillies also played out Monday afternoon at Churchill Downs.
Brad Cox-trained Wet Paint was installed as the 5-2 morning-line favorite in a full field of 14 for the $1.25 million Oaks, which covers 1 1/8 miles. Wet Paint drew post position No. 7.
Cox, who has four colts in the field for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, will also saddle Botanical (4-1) and The Alys Look (15-1) in the Oaks, which goes to post at 5:51 p.m. Friday and will be televised by the USA Network.
Defining Purpose, who won the Central Bank Ashland Stakes for Lexington-based trainer Kenny McPeek on Keeneland’s opening day on April 7, is 12-1 on the morning line, racing from post position No. 11.
Kentucky Oaks
— When: 4:51 p.m. (Central) Friday
— Where: Churchill Downs
— TV: USA and Peacock
— Purse: $1.25 million (Grade 1)
— Distance: 1 1/8 miles
— For: 3-year-old fillies
Kentucky Oaks, with odds:
1. Mimi Kakushi (20-1)
2. The Alys Look (15-1)
3. Gambling Girl (15-1)
4. Southlawn (8-1)
5. Wonder Wheel (12-1)
6. Botanical (4-1)
7. Wet Paint (5-2)
8. Promiseher America (30-1)
9. And Tell Me Nolies (15-1)
10. Flying Connection (15-1)
11. Defining Purpose (12-1)
12. Dorth Vader (20-1)
13. Affirmative Lady (10-1)
14. Pretty Mischievous (10-1)
Also eligible:
15. Taxed (20-1)
16. Julia Shining (15-1)
17. Hoosier Philly (30-1)
