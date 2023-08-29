NEW YORK — Coco Gauff knew the perfect word to describe her victory on Day 1 of the U.S. Open on Monday night.
"Slow," Gauff said during her on-court interview, then sort of suppressed a smile and paused for effect, drawing laughter from a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd that rattled her opponent, Laura Siegemund.
What Gauff meant was the pace of Siegemund, a 35-year-old qualifier from Germany who took her sweet time between points and never seemed ready to play when the 19-year-old from Florida was. The sixth-seeded Gauff also could have been referring to her own start to the match, one she eventually turned around and won 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the second round at Flushing Meadows.
"I was really patient the whole match. She was going over the time since the first set. I never said anything. I would look at the umpire, and she didn't do anything," said Gauff, who got into a lengthy discussion with official Marijana Veljovic in the third set. "Then obviously the crowd started to notice that she was taking long, so you would hear people in the crowd yelling, 'Time!'"
In the day's last match, 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic made his return to the U.S. Open a swift one, defeating Alexandre Muller 6-0, 6-2, 6-3. Djokovic couldn't travel to the United States last year because he wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19.
Siegemund, whose faults drew applause and whose own back-and-forth with Veljovic drew jeers, cried during her post-match news conference, saying the fans "had no respect for me."
"I am very, very disappointed (by) the way the people treated me today," said Siegemund, who has won U.S. Open titles in women's doubles and mixed doubles. "This is something that I have to say hurts really bad. There is no doubt that I'm slow. ... I should be quicker. But at the same time, it's how I play."
Added Siegemund: "They treated me like I was a bad person."
With former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, in the audience, Siegemund outplayed Gauff for the first set, using all manner of slices and superb volleying.
Gauff had lost her past two Grand Slam matches — including a first-round exit at Wimbledon last month — and did not want to leave quietly or quickly this time. With thousands of partisan fans getting rowdier by the moment, she converted her eighth break point in a 30-point, 25-plus-minute game to begin the second set.
"It was a great mental boost," Gauff said. "That game was a vital momentum changer."
On Tuesday, Daniil Medvedev sent an early message that this U.S. Open might be more than a two-man race between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. The 2021 champion rolled into the second round by beating Attila Balazs 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 in just 1 hour, 14 minutes.
About 12 hours after Djokovic won easily in his return to the U.S. Open, the No. 3-seeded Medvedev looked just as impressive as when he beat Djokovic for the 2021 title to deny the 23-time major champion what would have been the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969.
The women's No. 3 seed, Jessica Pegula, also moved on quickly with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Camila Giorgi.
No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur, who lost in last year's final to Iga Swiatek, was checked by a trainer and was coughing and blowing her nose during her match before getting past Camila Osorio 7-5, 7-6 (4). But Leylah Fernandez, the runner-up in 2021, was eliminated by No. 22 Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-4.
Also ousted was No. 7 Caroline Garcia, a 2022 U.S. Open semifinalist who was routed 6-4, 6-1 by Chinese qualifier Wang Yafan. But Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, the No. 9 seed, advanced easily by knocking out qualifier Na Lae Han 6-3, 6-0 in an hour.
Other seeded winners on the men's side included No. 12 Alexander Zverev and No. 16 Cam Norrie. No. 29 Ugo Humbert of France was swept by Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.