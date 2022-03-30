There were tears of joy after the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders came through in the clutch in the District 10-6A Golf Tournament.
The Lady Raiders are headed to regionals after winning a one-hole playoff to capture second place in the District 10-6A Girls Golf Tournament that was held at Cedar Creek Country Club on Monday and Tuesday.
Tyler Legacy, a team made up of a freshman, three sophomores and a junior, defeated Rockwall in the playoff to earn the regional berth after both teams tied for second with a 36-hole score 729. The Lady Raiders scored a 20 in the team playoff to the Lady 'Jackets' 21.
"I am so proud of these young ladies," Coach John Taylor said. "They are such a young team, but they played like seniors. They really played well in the second round and then came through in the playoff.
"These are wonderful kids, great kids. Whether they made it to regionals or not, win or lose, it is great to have kids like this."
Rockwall-Heath captured first place with a score of 716 with Tyler Legacy and Rockwall both carding 729.
Tyler Legacy trailed Rockwall, 367-372, after round one, but the Lady Raiders scored 357 in round two to the Lady 'Jackets' 362.
All five players from each team participated in the playoff, which was held on the par-4 No. 1 hole. The worst score is tossed and the four best scores are added up, which gave Legacy the one-stroke win.
Taylor said Jenna Ogletree's par 4 was the key, which gave the Lady Raiders a crucial early lead. Carly Ogletree and Isabella Miller carded fives and KyAmbria Acy made a six.
After the final putt dropped, the realization of going to regionals hit the team as hugs were all around.
Sophomore Carly Ogletree earned the bronze medal by placing third in medalist race with a 173 (91-82). Rockwall-Heath's Hudson Woloss won medalist honors with a 164 (79-85) with Rockwall's Alix Schueneman second with a 166 (81-85).
Other Lady Raider players were: sophomore KyAmbria Acy (89-87—176), freshman Isabella Miller (87-90—177), sophomore Jenna Ogletree (105-98—203) and junior Ella Harbold (105-115—220).
Acy finished fourth overall, while Miller was sixth.
The Class 6A Region II Tournament is scheduled for April 20-21 at Bear Ridge Golf Club in Waco.
---
District 16-5A Girls Golf Tournament
Date: March 28-29
Cedar Creek Country Club, Kemp
Top 10 Individuals — 1, Hudson Woloss, 79-85—164; 2, Alix Schueneman, Rockwall, 81-85—166; 3, Carly Ogletree, Tyler Legacy, 91-82—173.