Sometimes goals can be absolutely golden, whether they early or late.
For Tyler Junior College soccer teams that was the case on Wednesday, advancing the squads to the NJCAA Final Four.
In the Rose City, after an incredible save by TJC goalkeeper Aidan Leak, Tyger Smalls came through with the golden goal in the second overtime for 2-1 victory by the No. 4 Apaches over the No. 5 Iowa Lakes Lakers at Pat Hartley Field.
A few miles to the east in Florida, Tami Groenedijik scored early and goalie Daniella Wilken made it stand up as the No. 1 Apache Ladies downed No. 8 Monroe College (New York) 1-0.
Now, both TJC teams will play in the national semifinals on Friday.
In Daytona Beach, Florida, the Apache Ladies (23-0) will meet No. 5 Salt Lake (Utah) (16-3-1) at 11 a.m. (CST). The other semifinal has No. 2 Seminole State (Oklahoma) (15-2-4) taking on No. 3 Eastern Florida State (8-2-3) at 2 p.m. The winners advance to the national championship game, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.
In Tyler, the No. 4 Apaches (18-2) tangle with No. 3 Iowa Western (18-1-1) at 5:30 p.m. at Pat Hartley Field. The other semifinal has No. 1 Salt Lake (19-0) meeting No. 7 Arizona Western (20-1) at 3 p.m. The winners advance to the national championship game, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.