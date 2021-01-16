ARLINGTON — Katy won its ninth state football championship on Saturday, defeating Cedar Hill 51-14 for the Class 6A Division II title before 8,838 fans at AT&T Stadium.
It was the fifth championship under Tigers coach Gary Joseph. The Tigers finish the year at 14-1, while the Longhorns finish at 12-2.
Katy running backs Jalen and Seth Davis, behind their offensive line, both rushed for more than 100 yards. Seth, who was voted Offensive Most Valuable Player, rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Jalen added 109 yards and a TD on 23 attempts.
The Tigers averaged nearly 7.0 yards per play while throwing the ball just nine times.
The Tigers held Cedar Hill quarterback Kaiden Salter, a Tennessee signee, out of the end zone until halfway through the third quarter, when Katy was ahead 34-0.
Salter was 12 of 24 passing for 112 yards and two interceptions. He rushed for 46 yards and two TDs on 10 attempts.
Katy quarterback Caleb Koger attempted only nine passes and completed five for 92 yards and one touchdown.
Katy’s Cal Varner was voted Defensive MVP. He had an interception and a sack for the Tigers.