Longview's Jalen Hale, who hauled in 50 passes and scored 16 total touchdowns as a senior during the Lobos' 14-1 campaign, earned first team honors with the release of the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Football Team on Thursday.
Teammates' Taylor Tatum at running back, Ta'Darion Boone at linebacker and Willie Nelson at defensive back, along with Pine Tree's Dealyn Evans on the defensive line and Texas High's Briley Barron on the offensive line, were second team picks on the elite squad.
Hallsville tight end Ashton Garza earned third team status at tight end, and several East Texas players were named to the honorable mention list.
Voting was conducted by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Hale, who signed with the University of Alabama, caught 50 passes for 1,150 yards and 14 touchdowns and also rushed for a pair of scores for the Lobos as a senior.
Tatum carried 227 times for 1,890 yards and a school-record 33 touchdowns to go along with 12 catches for 160 yards and three scores. Evans, a Texas A&M verbal pledge, had 58 tackles, 16 quarterback pressures, four sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, two passes defended and a defensive touchdown. Boone recorded 112 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 10 passes broken up, five interceptions, a blocked punt and three defensive touchdowns, and Nelson finished with 80 tackles, seven passes defended, five interceptions and a defensive score.
Garza hauled in 43 passes for 652 yards and six touchdowns, and Barron - who will play at San Diego State - was named the district's Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Midlothian quarterback Kaden Brown and Montgomery Lake Creek running back Tyvonn Byars shared Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Brown passed for 3,291 yards and 40 touchdowns and rushed for 639 yards. Byars rushed for 2,346 yards and 37 touchdowns.
Dallas South Oak Cliff defensive lineman Billy Walton was named Defensive Player of the Year after recording 105 tackles, 34 tackles for loss and 20 sacks.
Dallas South Oak Cliff's Clifton Todd was named Coach of the Year.
East Texas players picking up honorable mention honors were guard Drew Jones of Hallsville, tight end Kyler Smith of Mount Pleasant, quarterback Jace Moseley of Hallsville, running backs J.Q. Davis of Marshall and Kedren Young of Lufkin, kicker Zach Southard of Hallsville, defensive lineman Carson Combs of Marshall and defensive back Jermond McCoy of Whitehouse.