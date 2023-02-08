Carthage's unbeaten run to a ninth state championship for the program earned the Bulldogs two top honors and numerous selections overall with the release of the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A State Football Team.
Bulldog quarterback Connor Cuff was named Offensive Player of the Year, and Scott Surratt earned Coach of the Year honors. Carthage had four first team picks and two second team selections.
Joining Cuff as first team selections from East Texas were guards Keystone Allison (93%, 42 knockdowns) of Carthage and Will Hutchens (90%, 118 knockdowns, 57 pancakes, no sacks allowed) of Lindale, running backs Isaiah Ross (253 carries, 2,532 yards, 27 touchdowns; 21 catches, 253 yards, three TDs) of Kilgore and Rickey Stewart (237 carries, 2,262 yards, 18 touchdowns; 2 TD receiving) of Chapel Hill, all-purpose player Ilonzo McGregor (52 catches, 1,115 yards, 15 TDs; 9 carries, 134 yards, 2 TD; 101 passing yards) of Chapel Hill and defensive backs Keddrick Harper (43 tackles, 12 PBU, 5 interceptions) and Jekerrian Roquemore (61 tackles, 5 PBU, 4 interceptions) of Carthage.
Selections were made by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Cuff completed 220 of 357 passes for 4,033 yards, 52 touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 114 yards and a touchdown. Surratt led the Bulldogs to a spotless 16-0 record and a ninth state title under his watch.
Cuero linebacker Sean Burks was named Defensive Player of the Year after recording 257 tackles, 36 tackles for loss and 16 quarterback pressures.
Second team selections from East Texas were Chapel Hill offensive tackle Dyllan Drummond, Carthage receiver Noah Paddie, Pleasant Grove defensive lineman Victor Shaw, Carthage linebacker Deiontae Marry, Kilgore defensive back Zaylon Stoker and Center defensive back Jamarion Evans.
Earning third team honors from East Texas were Lindale offensive tackle Casey Poe, Center running back Kaden Dixon, Gilmer all-purpose player Rohan Fluellen, Gilmer defensive lineman Braelyn Ward, Kilgore defensive lineman Peyton Christian, Van linebacker Beau Barton and Chapel Hill kick returner Tyson Berry.
Making the honorable mention list were guards Ace Bostick of Van and Slade Haresnape of Athens, offensive tackles Justin Flores and Braydon Nelson of Kilgore and Keviyan Huddleston of Chapel Hill, quarterback Demetrius Brisbon of Chapel Hill, receivers Evans of Center, Devin McCuin of Jacksonville and Brailen Trawick of Rusk, defensive linemen Seth Jordan of Gilmer and Lance Jackson of Pleasant Grove, linebacker Daveon Ross of Chapel Hill, defensive backs McCuin of Jacksonville and Kaden McFadden of Pleasant Grove, punter Perry Cole of Palestine and kick returner Dadrian Franklin of Kilgore.