Carthage (15-0) vs. Wimberley (15-0)
Time: 11 a.m. Friday
Stadium: AT&T Stadium, One AT&T Way, Arlington 76011
Coaches
Carthage: Scott Surratt
Wimberley: Doug Warren
Road to AT&T Stadium: Carthage (42-7 bi-district win vs. Pittsburg, 61-30 area round win vs. Van Alstyne, 28-7 regional semifinal win vs. Gilmer, 45-14 regional championship win vs. Pleasant Grove, and 42-35 state semifinal win vs. Glen Rose); Wimberley (81-0 bi-district win vs. San Antonio Young Men’s Leadership Academy, 48-0 area round win vs. Orange Grove, 64-6 regional semifinal win vs. Jarrell, 49-30 regional championship win vs. Lago Vista, and 42-36 state semifinal win vs. Cuero)
WHEN CARTHAGE HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Carthage: Connor Cuff (3,723 passing yards, 113 rushing yards, 48 passing touchdowns, and eight receiving yards) … Noah Paddie (1,156 receiving yards, 34 rushing yards, 16 receiving touchdowns, eight passing yards, and one rushing touchdown) … LaRandion Dowden(1,065 rushing yards, 96 receiving yards, and 19 rushing touchdowns) …Montrel Hatten (959 receiving yards, and 16 receiving touchdowns) …Bradan Manning (764 receiving yards, 27 rushing yards, eight receiving touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown) … KD Beechum (499 rushing yards, and five rushing touchdowns) … KD Matlock (473 rushing yards, 95 receiving yards, nine rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown) … KJ Edwards (453 rushing yards, 47 receiving yards, and seven rushing touchdowns) … Jakerrian Rocquemore (363 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns) … Kadadriane Bell (260 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns)
Wimberley: Jack Riser (83 tackles, eight pass deflections, five sacks, four tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery) … Lane Patek (64 tackles, seven pass deflections, five interceptions, three fumble recoveries, two tackles for loss, and one forced fumble) … Brasen Leonard (64 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six sacks, six quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection) … Cody Heckel (55 tackles, six pass deflections, two tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery) … Troy Heugly (50 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery) … Ty Thames (43 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries, one sack, and one fumble recovery)
Keys: Carthage has found a lot of success on the offensive side, and that will once again come into play when it faces a Wimberley defensive unit that is allowing only 13.8 points per game to opponents. The Bulldogs are averaging 48.3 points per outing because they have produced 4,098 passing yards, 2,723 rushing yards, 52 passing touchdowns, and 42 rushing touchdowns. They will continue to lean on the leadership of quarterback Connor Cuff, who has found the right balance between handing the ball off to running threats LaRandion Dowden, KD Beechum, KD Matlock, and KJ Edwards, and throwing to reliable downfield targetsNoah Paddie, Montrel Hatten, Bradan Manning, Jakerrian Rocquemore, and Kadadriane Bell.
WHEN WIMBERLEY HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Wimberley: Cody Stoever (2,330 passing yards, 1,157 rushing yards, 31 passing touchdowns, 20 rushing touchdowns, and two kickoff return yards) … Johnny Ball (1,399 rushing yards, 179 receiving yards, and 20 rushing touchdowns) … Noah Birdsong (616 receiving yards, 86 kickoff return yards, 17 rushing yards, and six receiving touchdowns) … Cayden Heatly (285 receiving yards, 284 kickoff return yards, 66 rushing yards, three receiving touchdowns, and two rushing touchdowns) … Lane Patek(361 punt return yards, 129 receiving yards, 72 kickoff return yards, four rushing yards, and two receiving touchdowns) … Jack Boyle (377 rushing yards, 126 receiving yards, three receiving touchdowns, and two rushing touchdowns)
Carthage: Deiontae Marry (129 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, six quarterback pressures, five fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles, three sacks, and one defensive score) … Viencint Cabada (98 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, seven quarterback pressures, three pass break-ups, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two defensive scores, one interception, one sack, one quarterback hit, and one blocked punt) … Klayton Ingram (94 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, five sacks, five quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and two quarterback pressures) … Amajah Lewis (76 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback pressures, nine quarterback hits, four sacks, two forced fumbles, and one defensive score) … Colt Hodges (60 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 18 quarterback pressures, eight quarterback hits, five sacks, one blocked punt, and one fumble recovery) … Jakerrian Roquemore (59 tackles, four pass break-ups, three forced fumbles, three interceptions, one defensive score, one tackle for loss, and one fumble recovery) … James Morrow (55 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five quarterback pressures, two forced fumbles, one pass break-up, one fumble recovery, one sack, and one quarterback hit) ... Braylin Allison(54 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback pressures, four quarterback hits, and three sacks) … Zsema’d Williams (53 tackles, five pass break-ups, two fumble recoveries, one interception, and one tackle for loss) … Kadadriane Bell (51 tackles, nine tackles for loss, eight quarterback pressures, five quarterback hits, three sacks, and two fumble recoveries)
Keys: Carthage’s defense has limited opponents to 12.5 points per game this season, and that trend needs to continue when it faces a Wimberley offense that is averaging 45.4 points per outing. The Bulldogs have produced 967 tackles, 140 tackles for loss, 75 quarterback pressures, 42 quarterback hits, 32 pass break-ups, 27 sacks, 19 fumble recoveries, 18 forced fumbles, 15 interceptions, seven defensive scores, and two blocked punts. They have been boosted by 10 players with at least 50 tackles this year. You can expect Deiontae Marry, Viencint Cabada, Klayton Ingram, and Amajah Lewis to lead the shutdown charge against Wimberley playmakers Cody Stoever, Johnny Ball, and Noah Birdsong.
Did you know: Carthage has qualified for its 10th UIL football state championship game appearance, while Wimberley has advanced to the season finale four times … The Bulldogs have earned an 8-1 record in state title games after winning state championships in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020, and finishing as a state runner-up in 1991 … The Texans own a 2-1 mark after the 2005 and 2011 state championships, and their 2019 state finalist result … Carthage earned this year’s Class 4A Region II championship, while Wimberley earned the Class 4A Region IV title … The teams last met on the gridiron when Carthage topped Wimberley 38-7 at New Caney’s Randall Reed Stadium in the 2020 Class 4A Division II state semifinal.