The Mineola Lady 'Jackets will be competing in the state golf tournament May 10-11 in the Austin area.
Mineola, led by Ava Johnson and Sunni Ruffin, finished third in the Class 3A Region II Golf Tournament held April 19-20 at Bullard's Oak Hurst Golf Club.
Other members of the Lady 'Jackets squad are Savannah Lopez, Allie Hooton and Valerie Moreland.
The state tournament will be held at ShadowGlen Golf Club in Manor.
Howe won the regional, followed by Callisburg and Mineola.
Medalist honors went to Ailey Riley of Pottsboro with a 145 (73-72) with Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill's Katie Hart runner-up at 151 (76-75). Taking the bronze was Sasha Barletta (97-90—187).
---
Class 3A Region II Golf Tournament
April 19-20
Oak Hurst Golf Club, Bullard
Top 10 Individuals — *1, Ailey Riley, Pottsboro, 73-72—145; *2, Katie Hart, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 76-75—151; 3, Sasha Barletta, Callisburg, 97-90—187; *4, Laney Wright, Mount Vernon, 92-97—189; 5, Lily Moore, Keene, 94-95—189; 6, (tie) Ava Johnson, Mineola, 88-102—190; Katie Grogan, Howe, 96-94—190; 8, (tie) Jordyn Hampton, Pottsboro, 98-96—194; Libby Wells, Callisburg, 93-101—194; Kailey Tokarz, Gunter, 98-96—194.
*State qualifier as individual
Team Standings
(Top 3 teams advance to state tournament)
1, Howe, 402-406—808 (Kriston Harris, 95-100—195; Katie Grogan, 96-94—190; Reagan Troxtell, 104-97—201; Brooke Robinson, 107-115—222; Grace Brennan, 117-120—237)
2, Callisburg, 404-428—832 (Sasha Barletta, 97-90—187; Libby Wells, 93-101—194
3, Mineola, 431-413—844 (Ava Johnson, 88-102—190; Sunni Ruffin, 103-93—196.
4, Maypearl, 448-428—876
5, (tie) Keene, 443-452—895 (Lily Moore, 94-95—189;
5, (tie) Edgewood, 449-446—895
7, Mount Vernon, 458-456—914 (Laney Wright, 92-97—189;
8, Gunter, 455-462—917 (Kailey Tokarz, Gunter, 98-96—194.
9, Ponder, 469-451—920;
10, Prairiland, 447-492—939
11, (tie) Queen City, 489-491—980
11, (tie) Tatum, 488-492—980
13, Troup, 500-486—986
14, Sabine, 500-489—989
15, White Oak, 503-492—995