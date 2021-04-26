Mineola golfers

The Mineola Lady 'Jackets golf team is headed to the state tournament. Team members include: Ava Johnson, Valerie Moreland, Sunni Ruffin, Allie Hooton and Savannah Lopez.

 Mineola Athletics

The Mineola Lady 'Jackets will be competing in the state golf tournament May 10-11 in the Austin area.

Mineola, led by Ava Johnson and Sunni Ruffin, finished third in the Class 3A Region II Golf Tournament held April 19-20 at Bullard's Oak Hurst Golf Club.

Other members of the Lady 'Jackets squad are Savannah Lopez, Allie Hooton and Valerie Moreland.

The state tournament will be held at ShadowGlen Golf Club in Manor.

Howe won the regional, followed by Callisburg and Mineola.

Medalist honors went to Ailey Riley of Pottsboro with a 145 (73-72) with Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill's Katie Hart runner-up at 151 (76-75). Taking the bronze was Sasha Barletta (97-90—187).

---

Class 3A Region II Golf Tournament

April 19-20

Oak Hurst Golf Club, Bullard

Top 10 Individuals — *1, Ailey Riley, Pottsboro, 73-72—145; *2, Katie Hart, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 76-75—151; 3, Sasha Barletta, Callisburg, 97-90—187; *4, Laney Wright, Mount Vernon, 92-97—189; 5, Lily Moore, Keene, 94-95—189; 6, (tie) Ava Johnson, Mineola, 88-102—190; Katie Grogan, Howe, 96-94—190; 8, (tie) Jordyn Hampton, Pottsboro, 98-96—194; Libby Wells, Callisburg, 93-101—194; Kailey Tokarz, Gunter, 98-96—194.

*State qualifier as individual

Team Standings

(Top 3 teams advance to state tournament)

1, Howe, 402-406—808 (Kriston Harris, 95-100—195; Katie Grogan, 96-94—190; Reagan Troxtell, 104-97—201; Brooke Robinson, 107-115—222; Grace Brennan, 117-120—237)

2, Callisburg, 404-428—832 (Sasha Barletta, 97-90—187;  Libby Wells, 93-101—194

3, Mineola, 431-413—844 (Ava Johnson, 88-102—190; Sunni Ruffin, 103-93—196.

4, Maypearl, 448-428—876

5, (tie) Keene, 443-452—895 (Lily Moore, 94-95—189;

5, (tie) Edgewood, 449-446—895

7, Mount Vernon, 458-456—914 (Laney Wright, 92-97—189;

8, Gunter, 455-462—917 (Kailey Tokarz, Gunter, 98-96—194.

9, Ponder, 469-451—920; 

10, Prairiland, 447-492—939

11, (tie) Queen City, 489-491—980

11, (tie) Tatum, 488-492—980

13, Troup, 500-486—986

14, Sabine, 500-489—989

15, White Oak, 503-492—995

 
 

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.