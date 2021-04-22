The Mineola Lady Jackets are heading to the state golf tournament after placing third in regionals.
Mineola completed in the Class 3A Region II Tournament on Monday and Tuesday at Oak Hurst Golf Club in Bullard.
The Mineola squad is comprised of Ava Johnson, Sunni Ruffin, Savannah Lopez, Allie Hooton and Valerie Mooreland.
Howe won the team title with a 808 (402-406), followed by Callisburg (404-428—832) and Mineola (431-413—844).
The top three teams earn trips to the Class 3A State Tournament, which is scheduled for May 10-11 at ShadowGlen Golf Club in Manor.
Pottsboro's Ailey Riley earned medalist honors with a 145 (73-72). Katie Hart of Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill was runner-up with a 151 (76-75).
---
Class 3A Region II Girls Golf Tournament
April 19-20
Oak Hurst Golf Club, Bullard
Top 10 Individuals —