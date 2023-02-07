Mineola running back Dawson Pendergrass and Malakoff offensive tackle Fernando Contreras headed up a large contingent of area players selected for the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Football Team on Tuesday.
Pendergrass and Contreras were both first team selections.
The team was selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Franklin running back Bryson Washington and Gunter linebacker Ashton Bennett were named Players of the Year. Jake Fieszel of Gunter was named Coach of the Year after winning his third state title in 16 seasons.
Other East Texas players earning first team honors were running back Makenzie McGill of Mount Vernon and defensive back Zach Phipps of Diboll.
Phipps also an honorable mention pick as a defensive back.
Joining Aeryn Hampton (receiver) and Jy'keelin Frazier (center) on the second team from East Texas were guard Tyler Hawkins of DeKalb, running back Keyshawn Walls of Hooks and defensive lineman Boone Morris of Mount Vernon.
Earning third team status were guard Jake Shannon of Harmony, offensive tackle Bralyn Nix of Paul Pewitt, center Brody Finley of Diboll, receiver Brailen Trawick of Rusk, tight end Xavier Hawkins of DeKalb, running back D'Co Wright of Daingerfield, linebacker Jimmie Harper of West Rusk, defensive backs Austin Massingill and Chauncey Hogg of Malakoff, punter Michael Baysinger III of Hooks and kick returner LurBryson Ross of Winona.
Honorable mention selections from East Texas included centers Laynce Welch of Tatum and Koal Minor of West Rusk, quarterbacks Kyler Finney of Winnsboro, Chase Johnson of Daingerfield, Andon Mata of West Rusk and Boston Seahorn of Harmony, receivers Corey Phillips of Malakoff and Phipps of Diboll, fullback Braden Mimbs of Tatum, all-purpose player Kollin Lewis of Gladewater, defensive linemen Calvin Mason of West Rusk and Doc Renberg of Malakoff, linebackers Angel Hernandez of Winnsboro, Cole Jackson of West Rusk, Xander Mason of West Rusk, Trey Stevenson of Waskom and Zack Studley of Malakoff, defensive backs Conrad Crouch of DeKalb, Hampton of Daingerfield, Brett Kindle of Grand Saline and Cayden Tatum of Tatum and utility players Noah Carter of White Oak and Kardadrion Coulter of Prairiland.