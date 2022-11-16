West Rusk (9-2) vs. Waskom (6-4)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Eagle Stadium, 483 Hill Street, Tatum 75961
Notable
West Rusk: OL Kason Reed … OL Koal Minor … OL Ignacio Avendano … OL Alan Sandoval … OL Chris Martinez … TE Craver Green … Andon Mata (133 of 211, 2,174 yards23 TD, 5 interceptions; 62 carries, 699 yards, 10 TD) … Noah Murphy (124 carries, 1,061 yards, 16 TD) … Tate Winings (99 carries, 685 yards, 8 TD) … Keyshawn Lewis (17 catches, 250 yards, 2 TD) … Jimmie Harper (23 catches, 347 yards, 2 TD; 112 tackles, 14 TFL, 3 sacks) … Will Jackson (42 catches, 510 yards, 6 TD) … Cole Jackson (67 tackles) … Xander Mason (135 tackles) … Calvin Mason (95 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries)
Waskom: OL Donte Miller … OL Jovanie Agundiz … OL Carlos Agundiz … OL Pedro Sanchez … OL Ridge Riley … Diego Smith (34 carries, 504 yards, 7 TD) … Elijah Morris (33 carries, 447 yards, 1 TD) … Tesean Hamilton (125 carries, 721 yards, 7 TD) … Caden Edwards (22 of 49, 491 yards, 7 TD, 6 interceptions) … Tyler Davis (15 catches, 349 yards, 6 TD) … Trey Stevenson … Nate Espy … Layton Luster
Did you know: West Rusk and Omaha Paul Pewitt battled to a 0-0 deadlock in the first half of their bi-district game, but West Rusk scored 14 in the third quarter and 22 in the final stanza … West Rusk and Waskom have met twice in the playoffs, with Waskom winning both games — 57-28 in a 3A Division II third-round game in 2015 and 56-14 in a 3A Division II third-round game in 2020
Last week: West Rusk 36, Paul Pewitt 0; Waskom 10, Hemphill 8
Up next: The winner will face Hooks or Harmony next week.