ARLINGTON — Tate Yardley hit Zach Henderson with the two-point conversion to rally Tuscola Jim Ned from a three-touchdown deficit and score a 29-28 victory in overtime over Hallettsville on Thursday in the Class 3A Division I state championship game at AT&T Stadium.
It was the first state championship for the the Indians, who finish the season at 14-1. It was Jim Ned's 14th straight win. The Brahmas (13-3) were seeking their first state title as well. Two of the three losses for Hallettsville was to Jim Ned, the first was 24-21 on Oct. 2 in Hallettsville.
The Brahmas led 21-0 midway though the second quarter before the Indians forced OT.
Hallettsville star Jonathon Brooks put the Brahmas up on the first possession in extra time, Jim Ned’s running back Xavier Wishert scored on a 17-yard run.
Indians coach Matt Fanning decided to go for two and the win. Yardley's hard count caused the Brahmas to be offsides and for defensive back Johnathon Brooks to hesitate. Yardley then hit Henderson for the game-winner
Brooks finished with a 3A D-I state record 299 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. The senior put on a punishing first-half performance that put state rushing record in jeopardy almost immediately with runs of 56, 25 and 40 yards within the team’s first four possessions.