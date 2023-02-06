Beckville's J'Koby Williams and Frankston's Jared Cook headed up a large list of East Texas players honored on Monday with selection to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State Football Team for the 2022 season.
Williams was a first-team selection as an all-purpose player, and Cook earned first team honors at the guard position.
Timpson's Terry Bussey took home Offensive Player of the Year honors on the team that was selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Williams carried 115 times for 1,664 yards and 27 touchdowns, caught 27 passes for 718 yards and 11 scores, returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and finished with 36 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions on defense for the Buckeyes.
Cook graded out at 92% for the season for Frankston with 87 knockdowns and 46 pancake blocks.
Bussey carried 184 times for 2,296 yards and 46 touchdowns and passed for 2,177 yards and 26 scores.
Defensive Player of the Year honors were shared by Shiner defensive back Dalton Brooks and Albany defensive back Wyatt Wyndham.
Brooks recorded 120 tackles, four tackles for loss, five interceptions, one defensive TD and five passes defended. Wyndham racked up 140 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, a defensive TD, 11 passes defended, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Denney Faith, who has recorded 344 wins at Albany since 1987, earned Coach of the Year honors.
East Texas players earning first team honors were defensive lineman Clayton Hadley of Simms James Bowie and utility player Javarion Williams of Corrigan-Camden.
Second team selections from East Texas were guards Mason Hughes of Joaquin and Micah English of Beckville, center Brady Davis of Beckville, receiver Vosky Howard of Timpson, running back Brody Eaves of Carlisle, linebacker Tyler Lane of Timpson and utility player Clayton Hart of Carlisle.
Third-team picks included guard Angel Escobedo of Corrigan-Camden, centers Colt Talley of Cumby and Kolton Whitton of Joaquin, running back Lane Johnson of James Bowie, kicker Pablo Jiminez of Corrigan-Camden, defensive linemen Jayden Johnson of Harleton and Brian Parker of Cushing and linebacker Kadyn Burke of Corrigan-Camden.
Honorable mention status went to guard Brayden Dotson of Frankston, tight end David DeLeon of Carlisle, running back Braden Adams of Hawkins, fullbacks Andre Brown of Joaquin and Eddie Davis of Cushing, defensive linemen Johnathan Cook of Corrigan-Camden, Landan Henry of Cayuga, Maddox Hutchins of Joaquin and Wesley Smith of Corrigan-Camden, linebackers Bo Hammons of Beckville and Whitt Jenkins of Cayuga, defensive backs Jakobe Brown of Cayuga and Trent Eaves of Carlisle and utility players Jackson Duplichain of Alto and Tyler Rogers of Frankston.