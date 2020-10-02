In a story about UT Tyler professors receiving a patent on page 3A in Friday’s print edition, the process of how the professors obtained the patent was not explained properly. The professors worked with UT Tyler’s Office of Research and Scholarship intellectual properties section to submit the patent application. The application was denied by the US Patent and Trademark Office, not UT Tyler.
