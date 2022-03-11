LaPoynor tried to rally, but couldn't overcome a fast start by Clarendon on Friday in a Class 2A UIL State Basketball Tournament semifinal in San Antonio.
The Bulldogs led by double digits early on en route to a 69-60 win over the Flyers before 3,977 fans at the Alamodome.
Clarendon (30-2) advances to meet Lipan (39-0) in the Class 2A state championship game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The Bulldogs are the defending state champions.
The Flyers end their stellar season at 33-7.
"The first half was not what we wanted," LaPoynor first-year coach Jim Reid said. " Clarendon did an excellent job. They got up around 20. We challenged (our players) at halftime
STATE NOTES: The 1995 LaPoynor state championship team was honored during halftime of the Lipan vs.