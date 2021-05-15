It was a "bittersweet" moment for Cisco College football coach Ryan Taylor on Saturday in Tyler.
"I am so proud of the my kids," said Taylor, whose Wranglers defeated TJC 47-9 to captured Cisco's first-ever football championship. "I love TJC and a spent many hours here (Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Tyler Junior College is a big part of my life. It's bittersweet. I didn't anything all week (about connection to TJC). It was an important game for me."
Taylor was a two-time all-conference center for the Apaches. After TJC played for UCLA and spent some time in the NFL become coming back coach with former Tyler head coach Danny Palmer.
The Wranglers (7-0 overall, 7-0 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference) broke open a tie game in the third quarter by outscoring the Apaches 31-0.
Cisco is ranked No. 3 in the nation. The school must wait until Monday to see if Wranglers move ahead of either No. 1 Hutchinson (Kansas) and No. 2 Snow (Utah) for a chance to play in the NJCAA National Championship Game, scheduled for June 5 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas. The NJCAA poll is released on Monday.
Hutchinson (6-0) plays host to Dodge City (Kansas) (1-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday. Snow is 7-0 and played late Saturday against Gordon's Fine Arts and Sports Academy.
A failed late second quarter fourth-and-1 attempt and a failed opening second half onside attempt, both by the Apaches, led to two TDs by the Wranglers and the game went from a 9-9 tie to Cisco winning 23-9.
The Wranglers took over on downs at the TJC 34 when Chris Winters was stopped on a run. Five plays later, QB Cooper Bell connected with Justin Hammond for a 21-yard TD pass. Kaleb Cue booted the PAT and Cisco led 16-9 with 1:12 left in the half.
Following the recovery of the onside kick attempt at the beginning of the third quarter, it took Cisco two plays to score. Bell hit Ashtyn Hawkins for a 43-yard TD pass. Cue's kick was good and the Wranglers led 23-9 with 14:45 on the clock in the third.
From there Cisco had the momentum.
TJC coach Thomas Rocco said he wished the Apaches had finished the season better, adding he hopes this spring season will serve as movitation for the fall.
Tyler QB Landry Kinne, younger brother of former standout QB G.J. Kinne and whose grandfather played on the 1960 TJC national championship team, gave the Apaches some spark the last two weeks, Rocco said.
Against Cisco, Kinne was 19 of 36 for 197 yards and a 10-yard TD pass to Jostein Clarke. He had three interceptions — Andrew Smith, Jerrold Pough and James Douglas.
Kinne led the Apaches in rushing with 55 yards on 15 carries. Clarke hd three catches for 63 yards and the TD and former Tyler Lee QB Mark Patton had five catches for 41 yards.
TJC defenders had two interceptions — Adrion Taylor and Kendard Compton.
Bell hit on 15 of 26 for 343 yards and five TD passes. He also tossed touchdown passes to Christian Mosley (25) and two others to Hawkins (27, 74).
Bell added a 10-yard TD run. Cue had field goals of 40 and 27.
Hawkins caught five balls for 164 yards with Hammond grabbing six for 109.
In other SWJCFC games: Kilgore 40, Trinity Valley 36; Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 41, Blinn 21; and New Mexico Military 72, RPA College Prep 0.