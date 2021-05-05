All across Tyler, there were different ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Wednesday.
However, this year, businesses got a little creative.
United Credit Union on 4901 Old Jacksonville Hwy sponsored a day of coverage with the Tyler Morning Telegraph's Spanish and English Facebook pages as viewers had a chance to see events and parties.
The first stop was at Manpower-Arklatexr where a Cinco de Mayo job fair fiesta took place with giveaways as they called themselves, "Nacho Average Staffing Agency."
A lot of businesses used the May 5 holiday as an opportunity to have fun.
The Caldwell Arts Academy Middle School Mariachi Band performed at Hollytree Country Club during lunch, then after school performed in front of a large crowd at Fresh by Brookshire's at 6991 Old Jacksonville Hwy. On the large outdoor patio, there were families and pets enjoying food, drinks and music.
"The students had a lot of fun today," Middle School Instrumental Instructor Phil Rumbley. "They have been asked to come back and play again at events."
At Hollytree, they performed for the East Texas Medical Alliance Association.
Cinco de Mayo celebrates the Mexican Army's victory at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862 over Napoleon's French Army. However, it's become more of a celebration of arts, culture and food.
At 1836 Texas Kitchen on 2467 Crow Road in Tyler, there was plenty of music and a folk band.
However, a lot of people attending were impressed to see a real el paletero (Mexican paleta ice cream vendor).
"We did a Cinco de Mayo celebration, we had food trucks going, burgers, nachos, tacos, fries, live bands, a DJ and the folk dancers," Mundo Villapudua of 1836 Texas Kitchen said. "It's just a fun time to get people to come out and celebrate with us."
Be Free Yoga not only had a workout on the patio, they had music, tacos and a patio party at 212 Old Grande Blvd.
And Manny's Tex-Mex Cafe celebrated a re-opening with an outdoor party and a band on 1433 S Beckham Ave.