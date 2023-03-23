Chipotle is now selling spicy, sweet chicken al pastor at its 3,200 restaurants worldwide.
Chipotle currently offers adobo chicken as a protein option for a burrito, bowl, salad, taco or quesadilla. The new chicken al pastor is a second chicken option.
The name “al pastor” often refers to marinated meat cooked on a trompo, says Rick Martinez, formerly of Bon Appetit. Al pastor is a signature in Mexico but likely has origins in the Middle East.
Chipotle’s chicken al pastor marinade includes a seared chipotle pepper called morita, ground achiote, tomato paste, garlic, onion and pineapple. The meat is finished with lime juice and cilantro, according to a news release.
In a taste test, the Dallas Morning News food team found the grilled chunks of chicken to be spicy and slightly sweet from the pineapple. The meat comes smeared with reddish paste.
Chipotle tested it at 94 restaurants in Denver and Indianapolis before unrolling it to all of its stores globally in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. It’s the first time the company has released a new menu item worldwide. Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt says Chipotle added it to menus, in part, because “guests are looking to restaurants for unique menu items they cannot make at home.”
Chicken al pastor will be available for a limited time, and a company spokesperson wouldn’t give details. Customers who order chicken al pastor through Sunday can get free delivery. Minimum order is $10.
