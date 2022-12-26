dpa
BEIJING — China is ending the quarantine requirement for people arriving in the country, the Beijing Health Commission said on Monday.
China is downgrading the danger level of the coronavirus as of Jan. 8, which means travelers will no longer have to go into quarantine after their arrival.
Currently, travelers have to spend at least five days in a hotel in quarantine, isolating and subject to close monitoring. At some points during the pandemic, incoming travelers had to go into quarantine for 21 days.
The commission said in future, travelers will only have to show proof they have tested negative for COVID-19 before departing for China. They will not have to test on arrival.
In further gradual changes, Chinese nationals are to be allowed to travel abroad again, after being prevented from doing so under strict restrictions.
The easing comes after China suddenly ended its zero-COVID policy on Dec. 7, following almost three years of lockdowns, mass testing and other tough measures.
The authorities said the reversal was due to the fact that the new Omicron variants are less serious.
The virus is spreading rapidly in China since the change of policy. According to internal estimates that have not been officially confirmed, 248 million people, or 18% of the population, were infected with COVID-19 in the first three weeks of December alone.