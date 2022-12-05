Chinese authorities eased COVID testing requirements across major cities over the weekend as Beijing appears to be engineering a gradual shift away from its strict COVID zero policy amid elevated cases and public protests.
The financial hub of Shanghai, which saw a grueling two-month lockdown earlier in the year, scrapped PCR testing requirements to enter all public venues except some like restaurants, bars and nursing homes, city authorities said. Measures will “continue to be optimized and adjusted” in line with national policy and the local situation, according to the statement.
Hangzhou, home to tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., also dropped testing requirements to enter most public venues including offices and supermarkets and to take public transportation. Tests will no longer be required to purchase certain medicines, city authorities said in a statement.
By Monday afternoon, cities including Shenzhen and Dalian, and provinces like Shandong and Jiangxi had largely followed suit in reining in testing demands.
The string of announcements comes after government officials over the past week signaled a transition away from the harshest COVID containment measures, which have weighed on the economy and prompted thousands of demonstrators to take to the streets to voice their anger.