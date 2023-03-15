More than one in five vehicles have an open safety recall, eligible for free repairs. In the United States, over 50 million vehicles have unrepaired safety recalls and many of those recalls involve defective parts that can pose life-threatening risks to drivers or passengers, including those young passengers in child restraints and boosters. All vehicle recall repairs are free at authorized local dealerships.
Any vehicle owner can check for open safety recalls by visiting CheckToProtect.org and uploading a picture of the vehicle license plate or entering the license plate number and state. Owners may also enter their 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number, or VIN. The VIN may be found on the driver’s side dash, inside the driver’s door, on your registration documents or insurance card.
All recalls are free to have repaired at authorized dealerships, regardless of whether you purchased your vehicle from the dealership or take it there for regular service. For more information on vehicle safety recalls, visit CheckToProtect.org.
It is also important to register the child restraint so that you are notified of any recalls. Go to the manufacturers website or contact via phone to register it. Double check the national child restraint recall list at nhtsa.gov/recalls .
For more information about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health programs, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.