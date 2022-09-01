DAINGERFIELD — Chase Johnson's six touchdown passes were just enough to overcome a big night on the ground by Cole Watson, and the Daingerfield Tigers improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 48-35 win over the Tatum Eagles in the KYKX Game of the Week on Thursday at Mickey Mayne Tiger Stadium.
Johnson connected with Jakevian Rodgers three times, Amarion Simon-Jones twice and Aeryn Hampton once to lead a potent Tiger offensive attack.
Watson, meanwhile, kept Tatum in the game by rushing for five touchdowns.
Daingerfield struck first at the 9:42 mark of the opening quarter when Johnson went up top to Rodgers for 37 yards and the TD to cap a 68-yard, six-play drive.
Tatum answered with a five-play, 70-yard march that was capped by a 2-yard run from Watson and Giani Garza's extra point for a 7-6 Eagle lead.
The teams traded touchdowns early in the second quarter — Johnson hitting Rodgers for 57-yards and Watson scoring on a 4-yard run — to make it a 14-13 contest, but the Tigers scored two more times in the final four minutes to build a 28-14 halftime cushion.
Johnson's 69-yard toss to Simon-Jones gave the Tigers the lead, and then Rodgers hauled in a 62-yard scoring strike from Johnson with 1:48 left in the half to make it a two-touchdown lead.
With 8:26 left in the third, Hampton was on the receiving end of an 80-yard strike from Johnson to boost the lead to 36-14, and D'Co Wright got into the scoring act for the Tigers three minutes later with a 3-yard TD run that gave Daingerfield a 42-14 lead.
Watson wasn't finished, scoring on runs of 38 yards and 11 yards in the third quarter to pull the Eagles to within 14 (42-28) heading to the fourth, but a Johnson 17-yard TD toss to Simon-Jones with 7:27 left put things away.
Watson's 19-yard TD run with 5:29 left capped the scoring and made the final 48-35.
Daingerfield will host Timpson next Friday. Tatum (0-2) will host Pittsburg.