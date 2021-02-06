FILE - This 1973 file photo shows defensive tackle of the San Francisco 49ers Charlie Krueger (70). The 49ers said Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 Krueger died in Clayton, Calif. The defensive tackle spent his 16-year NFL career with the 49ers, playing from 1958 to 1973, one of the longest tenured players in team history. (AP Photo/Robert H. Houston, File)