NEW CHAPEL HILL — Shania Miller will keep wearing the blue and gold in college, but she will be going from a Lady Bulldog to a Rambelle.
The Chapel Hill High School senior signed a soccer scholarship with Angelo State University on Wednesday during the Early Signing Day period. A ceremony with family, friends, classmates, coaches and teammates was held at the CHHS gymnasium.
“This is a great opportunity,” Miller said. “I appreciate the Angelo State coaches for taking a chance on me.”
Miller began playing soccer at age 4 before turning to basketball. She returned to the sport at 11 and began playing club ball at 13 with East Texas FC Dallas and East Texas Football Club.
She picked Angelo State over Ouachita Baptist. Miller plays to major in Business Administration and Finance.
“First and foremost, I want to thank God because without Him this would not be possible,” said Miller, who is in the top 10% of her class academically. I went through a lot and faced adversity but I put my faith in Him and He got me to this point.”
During the summer, Miller had an Achilles injury, but CH coach Haley Collins said Miller, with her drive and work ethic, will be ready for Day 1 of practice.
She has been the two all-district Defensive Player of the Year, academic all-state and second-team all-state.
The Rambelles finished second in the Lone Star Conference this season with an overall record of 13-3-3 and a league mark of 8-3-1. Dallas Baptist placed first. ASU will be competing in the NCAA Tourament at the South Central Regional in Golden, Colorado. The Rambelles will play UC-Colorado Springs at 2 p.m. Friday on the campus of Colorado School of Mines.
Angelo State is an NCAA Division II public school in San Angelo. It was founded in 1928 as San Angelo College. The college is part of the Texas Tech University System and has an enrollment of 10,775.