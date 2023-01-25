NEW CHAPEL HILL — The Chapel Hill Bulldogs won over the Bullard Panthers 5-4 in a shootout on Tuesday in a District 14-4A soccer match at Bulldog Stadium.
The game was tied 1-1 after regulation. The Bulldogs scored with about four minutes left in regulation for a 1-0 lead.
Bullard's Gage Acker would equalize with a header off of a corner kick from Jonathan Doroteo with one minute left in the regulation.
Scoring goals in the shootout for Bullard were Caden Roberts, Jonathan Doroteo, Read Blakeney and CJ Baker.
Chapel Hill goes to 5-3-2 overall and 3-0 in district. The Bulldogs are scheduled to visit Van at 7 p.m. Friday.
Bullard is now 2-5-1 overall and 1-1 in district. The Panthers are slated to host Grand Saline at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Chapel Hill won the JV match 1-0.