Chapel Hill ISD Career and Technology students showcased and sold self-made projects during the annual “Shops on the Hill” shopping event on Wednesday night.
The event opened up areas including horseshoe art, the Chapel Hill spirit shop, child fingerprint kits, cosmetology salon services, candy arrangements and floral centerpieces, Chapel Hill ISD culinary snacks and drinks, wood items made by students, pictures with Santa, dog grooming services, and an interactive child care service for shoppers.
For Chapel Hill culinary and exchange student from France, Alexia Alvarez, it was a special experience, especially to know she took part in creating the food items community members were purchasing.
“It feels so good when someone walks in and they say ‘this cookie is so pretty’ and I made it or some of my friends made it. It feels so good because that means our effort is good and it‘s bringing things that people like,” she said.
Alvarez said being part of Shops on the Hill not only allowed her to showcase creativity but it provided hands-on experience.
Leigh Ann Crump, CTE coordinator at Chapel Hill High School, said students took several weeks to prepare for the event. She mentioned that through the purchases and support of the community, students are able to bring in money to support their programs.
Most importantly, Crump said the event gives students an opportunity to showcase what they’re doing and walk away with an experience that helps them interact with community members, work on their customer service skills and meet new people.
During the week’s preparation, she said students not only make their products but also find ways to figure out marketing aspects that help with sales during the event.
It gives an opportunity for them to put their services out there and feel proud of that through the opportunity, she said.
“They like it but to have someone come and brag about it and like it, purchase it to give them that kudos on a job well done,” Crump said. “They’re a part of something bigger than just the day-to-day school part.”
According to Crump, “Shops on the Hill” is a fun, interactive event that helps the community and students unite for the holidays.
“We’re just really appreciative of the community’s involvement and coming out and supporting our students and programs, teachers and just celebrating our kids because that’s what it’s all about,” she said.
If you missed the Christmas “Shops on the Hill,” community members can expect a Valentine’s Day themed “Shops on the Hill” on Feb. 9.