A Chandler woman was arrested Thursday in Henderson County on animal cruelty charges after police say officers rescued 67 dogs from her trailer home.
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said the dogs were living in feces, urine and unsanitary conditions inside the trailer.
Barbara Ann Ramsey, 65, who lived at the home in the 21000 block of Deer Run Road, was charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty. She remains in the Henderson County Jail on $49,500 bond.
“We’ve have been on this case for the past couple of weeks, and I am thankful to report the success in this massive rescue effort,” Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.
The sheriff's office said the investigation into Ramsey began Jan. 22 when she was cited for having four vicious animals, and she did not address the citations. More violations were found and citations were issued as the investigation continued.
Someone on Thursday reported a vehicle dumping a group of dogs in the parking lot of a gas station on State Highway 31 in Athens.
The Athens Police Department found a mother dog and 10 puppies and they were taken to Athens Animal Rescue Shelter. Deputy Jarod Mills found her in Murchison and she was arrested for a traffic violation, an expired driver's license.
Ramsey was arrested after warrants were issued, and paperwork was signed to seize the neglected animals. All the dogs were taken to the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter.
Hillhouse said he was thankful for city police officers in this investigation.
“Half-a-dozen agencies and offices here joined in this huge rescue,” Hillhouse said. “It is the largest operation of its kind in this County since I have been in office for the last four years.”
Animal control officers from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Gun Barrel City, Mabank, Malakoff, Tool, and Chandler Police Departments all helped with the rescue.
The investigation is ongoing, Hillhouse said, and additional charges could be filed. A total of 79 dogs were rescued during this multiple agency investigation in the last two days.
Marty Irby, executive director at animal protection group Animal Wellness Action, applauded the Henderson County Sheriff's Office for their arrest of Ramsey and investigation.
“We applaud the Henderson County Sheriff’s Dept. for their arrest of Barbara Ann Ramsey on animal cruelty charges and hope this sends a strong signal to Texans that animal cruelty will not be tolerated in our modern-day society," Irby said. “For far too long the U.S. Dept. of Justice has turned a blind eye to animal cruelty crimes, and we hope the Texas Congressional Delegation will join our efforts to pass the Animal Cruelty Enforcement Act that would crack down on this and other types of animal abuse.”