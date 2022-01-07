Alabama 28, Georgia 21
Georgia is more competitive than the most recent SEC Championship Game matchup, but Alabama's national title game experience is ultimately the difference in the Crimson Tide's current win streak against the Bulldogs extending to eight meetings.
—Thomas Bingham, Longview News-Journal
---
Alabama 24, Georgia 20
"I just have more faith in 'Bama's Heisman quarterback and I'm not prepared to pick against Saban in a championship game."
—Bill Coates, KTBB Sports Director
---
Alabama 45, Georgia 34
—Nathan Hague, Marshall News-Messenger
---
Georgia 23, Alabama 17
Kirby Smart reminds me a lot of Mack Brown. It took Coach Brown a number of years before breaking through. Once again the guys in the desert have the Bulldogs as the favorite. They are not wrong too many times. Plus, college football needs a shakeup.
—Phil Hicks, Tyler Morning Telegraph
---
Alabama 24, Georgia 17
—Bryan Houston, GameTime
---
Alabama 27, Georgia 21
"The first round games were just evidence for playoff contraction, because these are far and away the best two teams in college football. Georgia is favored by three, but Alabama owns Georgia. When in doubt, I go with the teacher over the student, especially if that teacher has the Heisman Trophy winner.
—Reid Kerr, M. Roberts Media Columnist
---
Alabama 24, Georgia 20
In the first meeting between Alabama and Georgia in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, Alabama QB Bryce Young had more passing yards in the first half than the Georgia defense had allowed in a complete game all year. Who knows how much Alabama or Georgia will alter their game plans from the first meeting? But I look for this to be a lot closer, and for Young to have to scramble out of the pocket far more than the first game. If Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) has another big game, or if running back Brian Robinson has a big game, Georgia could be in trouble. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett does not match up well with Alabama's front seven, and again could be over his head. Far closer, but still... Alabama
—Mitch Lucas, Kilgore News Herald
---
Alabama 35, Georgia 27
Alabama being the underdog just doesn't seem right. The Crimson Tide used its running game in the semifinals, but this will likely be the Bryce Young Show as he throws four touchdown passes in the win.
—Brandon Ogden, Tyler Morning Telegraph
---
Georgia 31, Alabama 23
Georgia is the best team in college football. They get a second chance to prove it against 'Bama. I expect better play out of the quarterback Stetson Bennett this time around.
—Kevin Simon, KTBB Sports
---
Georgia 33, Alabama 28
"Much like Coatesy (Bill Coates), THIS was NOT the matchup I was hoping for. Bama looks at times to be clicking on EVERY cylinder with no weaknesses AND Heisman leader in the pocket, but I LOVE the relentless Nolan Smith and his desire to lead his defense in putting pressure on Bryce Young and making things much harder for the Tide this go around."
—Kenny Smith, OnTheCall.net
---
Alabama 37, Georgia 20
Alabama is the opposite of the school bully that got punched in the mouth (A&M) and decided to quit being a jerk. It only made them mad and more determined to recapture their status as bosses of the playground.
—Jack Stallard, Longview News-Journal