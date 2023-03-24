Saturday on home ice, the Dallas Stars will look to do something they have not done in a while against the Vancouver Canucks – win a hockey game.
After defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Thursday night, Dallas will meet the improved Canucks — 14-9-2 under new coach Rick Tocchet — for the second time in 12 days.
If the Stars and coach Pete DeBoer receive the kind of sterling play they got from goaltender Jake Oettinger on Thursday, they stand a good chance of halting their five-game skid (0-4-1) against Vancouver.
The Stars’ last victory over the Canucks was a 6-1 home win on Nov. 19, 2019.
Against Pittsburgh, the Stars (39-19-14, 92 points) won as the 24-year-old Oettinger made five saves in the final 68 seconds with the visitors on a six-on-four power play and their goaltender pulled.
“We’ve talked all year, it’s about your response,” said DeBoer after watching the goalie stymie the Penguins. “His response tonight tells you what he’s about. We weren’t going to lose that game, and he made sure of it. He was our best player by far.”
Oettinger (31-10-11) stopped 40 of 42 shots from the desperate Penguins, who cling to the final wild-card spot by one point over the Florida Panthers entering Friday.
“I feel like I’m one of the best goalies in the world, and I haven’t shown that,” said Oettinger. “A lot of people have been saying they think I’m exhausted. No one knows how I feel except for me. I feel great. No one can say that about tonight.”
Going back to February of 2018, the Canucks have won nine of the past 12 games against the Stars.