CONWAY, Ark. — Central Arkansas scored five first-quarter touchdowns en route to a 70-2 win over the Texas College Steers on Saturday on First Security Field at Estes Stadium.
The Bears improve to 1-1, while the Steers fall to 0-2.
"I'm proud of our guys," Bears Coach Nathan Brown said. "We knew Texas College was going to come in a bit undermanned with circumstances they were in. But I tell you this, hats off to them, the way they competed. That was impressive, because I don't know how many guys they played, but they played hard.
"They kept us on our toes, we had to play four quarters. Some of our reserves got in and had to compete, and I think that's good. That bodes well for our program, getting guys in and getting an opportunity to be in front of the home crowd under the lights. So we got what we needed accomplished. We got out of here, knock on wood, hopefully injury free, and obviously holding some guys that we hope get healthy for next week."
The Bears (1-1), who played roughly 90 players on Saturday, scored on 10 consecutive possessions, including three touchdowns in the opening seven minutes and five in the opening quarter, to knock off the NAIA Steers. Texas College was a late replacement for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, due to a scheduling issue with the Golden Lions.
In the fourth quarter, Texas College's Dylan Dubois tackled Ja'Braxton Boone in the end zone for a safety.
Brodrick Brown (6 of 17 for 41 yards, 2 interceptions) and Isaiah Sadler (6 of 14 for 2 yards) played QB for the Steers. Tamogue Sloan led TC in rushing with 23 yards on six carries. Deiontray Hill had three catches for 33 yards.
Kylin James led the Bears in rushing with 103 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
Central Arkansas, which lost to Oklahoma State 27-13 last week, will visit North Dakota State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Steers will play their home opener on Saturday, hosting Ottawa-Arizona at 6 p.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.