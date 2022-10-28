CENTER — Kaden Dixon rushed for nearly 300 yards with four TDs and MarMar Evans had three interceptions as the Center Roughriders defeated the Bullard Panthers, 62-29, on Thursday in a District 8-4A Division II football game at Roughrider Stadium.
The Roughriders improve to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in district, while the Panthers fall to 3-6 and 2-3.
Dixon rushed for 294 yards and the four touchdowns on 27 carries. Along with his three interceptions, Evans had nine tackles. Placekicker Carlos Hernandez was 2 for 2 on field goals, 8 for 8 on extra points and had seven touchbacks.
For Bullard, Ayden Barrett threw four touchdown passes while passing for 254 yards. He connected on 21 of 37 passing attempts. He threw TD passes to Clifford Douglas (44, 29 yards), Noah Hill (8) and Logan Smith (26).
Quasy Warren led the Panthers in rushing with 113 yards on 21 carries. Douglas had seven catches for 164 yards and three TDs. Hill had six catches for 41 yards and a score.
Mickey Ray paced the Bullard defense with 10 tackles.
Carthage, a 41-15 winner over Van in Van on Friday, clinched the district title. The Bulldogs are 10-0 overall and 6-0 in district. Carthage has an open date next week.
Center is tied with Rusk and Van, all at 3-2 in district. The Roughriders are scheduled to visit Brownsboro on Nov. 4. Bullard is slated to host Van the same night.